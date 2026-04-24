Out and About: The next decade, Bingo, and things you may not know

“You must live with people to know their problems, and live with God in order to solve them.” -P.T. Forsyth
In the next ten years:
- Some people will leave this world without a good-bye or warning.
- Some children will forget voices they once needed.
- Some will understand the value of time only when they run out of it.
- Some workers will watch machines do their life’s work better and faster.
- Some friendships will fade without arguments – just silence.
- Some people will realize life is temporary. Moments are priceless.
Three Rivers Moose Lodge #484 will host a Bingo Party fundraiser for the St. Joe County Animal Rescue Fund (ARF), this Saturday, April 25. The doors open at 10 a.m. and gaming will start at high noon. One set of Bingo cards will sell for $20. Lunch will be available for $3 and soft drinks can be purchased to make that lunch complete. There will also be a 50/50 drawing. The fundraiser will benefit those unwanted fur babies here in St. Joe County. The Moose Lodge is located at 110 Day Dr. between West Michigan Avenue and Millard Street.
Some things you might not know:
- Some ants take slaves from other colonies.
- Dolphins give each other names.
- A crocodile cannot stick out its tongue.
- Sea otters hold hands while sleeping.
- Gorillas can catch human colds.
- Coca-Cola was invented in 1886 as a medicinal tonic in Atlanta, GA.
- Pepsi was originally called Brad’s Drink before being renamed in 1898.
- Mountain Dew was created in 1940 as a whiskey mixer in Tennessee.
See you Out and About!
Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.