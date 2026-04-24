Baseball Roundup White Pigeon splits with Cassopolis, defeats Mendon

CASSOPOLIS — The White Pigeon Chiefs visited Cassopolis on Monday for a pair of games, and after taking the first contest 6-2, the Rangers salvaged the split, winning game 2, 15-7.

White Pigeon banged out eight hits in the win, with Brody Block and Dace Kochel leading the way with two hits each. Block also scored three runs, while Kochel crossed the plate twice. Branson Schwartz had the big hit for the winners, driving in three runs. Carl Rodriguez, Devin Smith and Eli Lane also had hits for the winners. Block also had a stolen base in the victory.

Block started on the hill for the Chiefs, going 4.1 innings, allowing just one run, and recording 10 strikeouts. Ultz finished off the game, tossing 2.2 frames. He fanned three Rangers, gave up two hits, and struck out three.

Game two had Aiden Jackson working as the starting pitcher. He was pulled after failing to retire a batter, giving up four earned runs and four hits. Kochel, Lane, Schwartz and Nolan Bright finished off the game on the mound, with the Rangers doing the bulk of their damage against Lane. He went two innings, surrendering four hits, and five earned runs. Chief pitchers issued nine walks in the loss.

Smith, Jackson, Block, Ultz, Kochel and Bright collected base hits for White Pigeon, with Bright and Ultz driving in one run each. Kochel and Block also had one stolen base.

Although both teams rapped out four hits each, White Pigeon was able to score three runs, defeating Mendon last week, 3-1. Brody Block was the starting pitcher for the Chiefs, going three innings, allowing three hits and two walks, while fanning nine. Aiden Jackson followed Block on the mound, and he went the final four innings, allowing only one hit, walking two, while whiffing nine Hornet batters.

Dace Kochel went 1-3 with one RBI, while Block (double), Bristol Ultz and Carl Rodriguez (double) all recorded base hits, Ultz, Colton Reingardt and Eli Lane all crossed the plate in the win.

Marcellus, Centreville split doubleheader

CENTREVILLE — Marcellus and Centreville ended on opposite ends of the spectrum in their doubleheader Monday, with the Bulldogs taking a five-inning, 13-3 victory in Game 1, and the Wildcats winning the nightcap 16-0 in five innings.

In the first game, Marcellus was held to just three hits and five walks on the day, with Cale Hackenberg hitting a two-run home run to lead the way in a 1-for-2 game. Blake McWilliams and Seth Barrera got the only other hits in the game for the Wildcats. Matt Lehew got the loss on the mound, going two innings, giving up eight runs (five earned) on six hits.

For Centreville, Bo Riley and Jack Bartelt each had two-hit games, with Bartelt racking up two RBI, and Cale Gingerich went 1-for-3 with a single, a walk, and four RBI on the day. Cash Dentler had a 1-for-2 game with a walk, two runs scored, an RBI, and three stolen bases. Dawson Webb went 1-fo-r1 with two walks, two runs scored, two RBI, a stolen base, and a sacrifice fly.

In Game 2, the Wildcats scored in all four innings while Barrera was excellent on the mound, holding the Bulldogs to just four hits. Barrera struck out five and walked three in the complete-game victory, while also going 4-for-4 at the plate with a walk, seven RBI and two runs scored. Dallas Stainbrook went 1-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Gage Rumsey went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI.

The Bulldogs were held to a Riley double, a Webb single, a Gingerich single, and a single by Izen Tsitsos. Dentler, Garrett Smith and Parker Creal also drew walks. Riley got the loss on the mound, going two innings and giving up three hits and five runs (one earned) while striking out three and walking three. Dentler gave up four runs (one earned) in 1.2 innings of relief, and Webb gave up seven runs (six earned) in 1.1 innings of work.

With the split, Marcellus goes to 3-6 on the season. Centreville moves to 4-5.