Out and About: Tornado, kudos, and sugar

“If wrinkles must be written on our brow, let them not be written upon the heart. The spirit should never grow old.” -James A. Garfield

The cities of Three Rivers and Union City made National News a week or so ago. Mother Nature unleashed her wrath and did a bit of demolishing here in St. Joe and Branch counties. Several lives were lost in Branch County and my condolences go out to those families during this time of grieving. My kudos to those communities who stepped in to help those in need. Neighbors were there to provide needed assistance to those families who lost everything. This tragedy reminded me that there is still plenty of love and caring for our fellow man. There has been so much hate in our world lately and it warmed my heart to see everyone come to together and work to get everything back to some sort of normality.

I’d like to offer special kudos to those utility workers who have been working around the clock to get power back to those in need. Someday, our political leaders will put aside their differences and work together for more Americans, other than themselves. One can only hope.

Read This and Never Touch Sugar Again

Sugar in your blood becomes Diabetes.

Sugar in your brain becomes Dementia.

Sugar in your teeth becomes Cavities.

Sugar in your liver becomes Fatty Liver.

Sugar in your cells becomes Oxidative Stress.

Sugar on your skin becomes Fast Aging.

Sugar in your gut becomes Inflammation.

Sugar in your mood becomes Anxiety.

Women blink nearly twice as much as men.

You can’t kill yourself by holding your breath.

Happy St. Patrick’s Day and HELLO SPRING!

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.