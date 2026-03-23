Howardsville quartet named to All-Conference teams

HOWARDSVILLE — Howardsville Christian School’s boys’ basketball team had four of its players named to the BCS Conference’s All-Conference teams recently.

Sophomores Caden Grant and Drew McDonald were voted as First-Team All-Conference. Grant averaged a double-double on the season, with just under 20 points per game and 11.7 rebounds per game for the Eagles in 2025-26. McDonald averaged 14.4 points per game and 5.8 assists per game on the season.

Sophomore Keaton Grandlinard and eighth grader Kavin Sparks were named Honorable Mention All-Conference for the season. Grandlinard also averaged a double-double with 10.6 points per game and 11.7 rebounds per game, while Sparks averaged 8.1 points per game and was second in the nine-team conference in three-pointers made, with 49 for the season.

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