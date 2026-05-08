Out and About: True words, mobile markets, and dog love

“Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” -Daniel Patrick Maynihan
SOME VERY TRUE WORDS:
- A sharp tongue can cut your own throat.
- If you want your dreams to come true, you mustn’t oversleep.
- Of all the things you wear, your expression is the most important.
- The best vitamin for making friends is B1.
Here is the schedule for the St. Joe County Mobile Markets for 2026. These are made possible thanks to the South Michigan Food Bank. There are two locations that will provide fresh produce, dairy products, and meal kits that are available to take home. No ID is required for pickup. These Mobile Markets are recurring the first Thursday of each month from April through October.
The first location is the White Pigeon Catholic Church, 16603 US-12, in White Pigeon. The hours are from 9 until 11 a.m.
The second location is Radiant Life Church, 907 N. Nottawa St., in Sturgis. Hours for this location are from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
A friend of mine, at last count, has five fur babies. I had the privilege of talking with a couple of them and asked what might be their last wishes before crossing the Rainbow Bridge. I have a little difficulty understanding Pit Bullish, but the language of “Love” is well known by any dog-lover, so here are several of those wishes:
- Don’t let me be in pain.
- Hold my paw at the end.
- Remember the good days.
- Know I was never unhappy with you.
Your mind is like a parachute….it functions only when open.
See you Out and About!
Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.