Golf Roundup Sturgis wins U.S. 12 Invite, Three Rivers third

STURGIS — The Sturgis Trojans boy’s golf team hosted the US-12 Open recently, and came away with the victory.

The six competing teams competed in a two-man scramble on the front nine, and an alternate shot format on the back.

Gavin Lewis and Owen Frost, as well as Easton and Cooper Barkby both finished at six over par, while Andrew Scheske and Fernando Nieves ended at nine over par. In addition, Easton Barkby placed first in the long drive contest.

Three Rivers placed third on the day, with the team of Carter Langston and Avan Schmucker shooting a 79, good for fourth place overall. The duo of Bryson McGraw and Grady McDonough shot an 81, and the pair of Noah Ranson and Al Schmucker shot a 94. McDonough also won a medal for closest-to-the-pin on the 150-yard Par-3 18th hole, sticking it to 12 feet.

Sturgis fifth, Three Rivers seventh at Paw Paw Jamboree

PAW PAW — The Sturgis boys took part in the Paw Paw Jamboree at Lake Cora Hills Golf Club, shot a 163, and placed fifth on the day. Vicksburg won the event, carding a 148.

Gavin Lewis paced the Trojan effort, finishing with a 36, good for second place. His total included three birdies, giving him 11 on the season. Cooper Barkby and Owen Frost both shot 42, followed by Easton Barkby and Fernando Nieves, who finished with scores of 43. Barkby also recorded his second birdie of the year, and tied his career-best round. Nieves also posted his career-best score. Carter Oswald finished with a score of 50 to round out the scoring for Sturgis.

Three Rivers placed seventh in the tournament with a team score of 165, their lowest nine-hole team score for the season. Langston led the way with a career-low 40, with McDonough following close behind with a 41. McGraw and Al Schmucker each shot a 42, and Avan Schmucker and Ranson each posted a 46.

“We are continuing to make progress,” Three Rivers head coach Pat Kline said. “We’ve had our lowest scores of the season the last couple of jamborees. I hope the guys see their hard work paying off, and we can continue to trend lower scores.”