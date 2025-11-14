Out and About: Veteran’s Day, breakfast, and stopping things

“Birds wing after a storm, why shouldn’t people feel as free to delight in whatever sunlight remains to them?” ~ Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy

This week we celebrate Veterans Day. It’s the time to honor all veterans of our Armed Forces and to also remember Nov. 11, 1918. It was on this day that the Armistice was signed ending World War I. There are several ways that our veterans will be honored. A couple of restaurants will offer a FREE meal to veterans on Veterans Day. If you are reading this in the newspaper, Veterans Day happened this last Tuesday. If you are reading this from WLKM’s website, Veterans Day is tomorrow.

The Conservative Voices of Southwest Michigan will host a “Veterans’ Breakfast” this Saturday, November 15, at the American Legion Post #170, 59990 South Main Street, in Three Rivers. It will be a day where those that have served us, will be served. Not only will there be a FREE breakfast, but there will also be FREE haircuts for veterans. There will also be an opportunity to have pictures taken of the veterans and their spouses. Professional photographer Kim Davis will be there to capture this special time. Please contact Judy Jergens at (517) 206-7723 or judymdupuis@yahoo.com to make a reservation. The breakfast will be served from 8 AM until 10 AM.

Never blame people in life. The good people give you happiness. The bad people give you experiences. The worst people give you a lesson, and the best people give you memories.

Here are four things we must all stop doing immediately:

Stop regretting the past, what’s done is done. You can’t change what’s already happened, but you can use the lesson to forge your next move.

Stop worrying about the future, worry is wasted energy, trust your ability to face whatever comes, because fear of tomorrow steals today.

Stop looking for happiness in other people. No one else carries the key to your joy. When you build happiness within, everything outside you falls into place.

Stop underestimating your own strength, you are more resilient then you realize. Every setback is an invitation to grow and each rise makes you harder to break. This is the most important part, the moment you stop regretting, stop fearing, stop seeking and start trusting yourself, you’ll become unstoppable.

See you Out and About!

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.