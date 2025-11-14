Sturgis swim/dive third at SCC Championships

BATTLE CREEK — The Sturgis girls swim and dive team finished third at the SCC Championships, which was hosted by Battle Creek Harper Creek last Friday and Saturday.

The Trojans recorded 311 points, with Harper Creek (527 points) finishing first and Plainwell (318 points) taking second. The Lady Trojans also have some swimmers heading to the state finals.

Ainsley Gump was conference champion in all of her individual events. and she also set a new school record in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:09.69. In addition, this was also a personal best time for Gump. She also finished as conference champion in the 200 IM, recording a time of 2:13.15, which was also her career best time in this event.

The 200 freestyle foursome of Katelyn Halling, Brooklyn Draper, Lilly Whitehead and Gump earned another conference championship for Sturgis, coming in with a time of 1:46.24, which earned them a state cut. Also for the Lady Trojans, the 200 medley grouping of Draper, Whitehead, Gump and Halling earned their state cut, touching the wall in 2:00.13.

Other schools competing were Marshall (301 points, 4th place), South Haven (287 points, 5th place), Otsego (277 points, 6th place), Allegan (165 points, 7th place) and Hastings (121 points, 8th place).

Earning all-conference honors for Sturgis during the weekend were:

Ava Albarran, Ella Whitehead, Stella Males and Kylie Rose in the 200 medley (eighth, 2:14.90),

Sydney Herblet in the 200 freestyle (eighth, 2:11.82) as well as the 500 free (sixth,5:55.75)

Halling in the 50 freestyle (fourth, :27.53)

Draper in the 50 freestyle (seventh, :27.85

Draper in the 100 backstroke (seventh, 1:10.16)

Lilly Whitehead in the 100 breaststroke (sixth, 1:18.92

Ella Whitehead in the 100 breaststroke (seventh, 1:21.46

Consolation finalist spots went to the following:

Mia Feyes (14th, 2:20.58), 200 freestyle

Rose (13th, :28.88) 50 freestyle

Cora Taylor (ninth, 247,25 points) diving

Stella Males (10th, 1:12.92) 100 butterfly

Albarran (15th, 1:28.44) 100 butterfly

Rose (11th, 1:02.56) 100 freestyle

Halling (12th, 1:03.43) 100 freestyle

Lilly Whitehead (14th, 1:05.25) 100 freestyle

Feyes, Ella Whitehead, Albarran and Herblet (ninth, 1:56.94) 200 freestyle relay

Males (ninth, 1:10.68) 100 backstroke

Feyes (10th, 1:10.75) 100 backstroke

Rose, Herblet, Feyes and Males (ninth, 4:22.97) 400 freestyle relay

Next up for Sturgis is the state meet, which will be held at the Holland Aquatic Center on Friday and Saturday, Nov. 21-22 in Holland.