Out and About: Women, cardio, and walking

There is not a book that explains everything a man must know in order to better understand women. We must continue to learn from experience, or listen to a person who has dealt with the fairer sex longer than you have. There are books that explain certain facts on how a woman does certain things, but a book on why she does some things has yet to be written. Here are nine facts you might be interested in knowing:

A woman’s heart is four times softer than a man’s heart.

A woman’s sense of touch is stronger than a man’s.

When a woman cries, a small vein in her heart is affected.

Women have a stronger immune response compared to men.

Women blink nearly twice as often as men.

Women have a better sense of smell than men.

Women have more brain cells than men.

Women are better at distinguishing colors due to genetic advantages.

I have recently completed my first six weeks of Stage IV Cardio Rehab, better known as “Heart Healthy.” This class takes place at Beacon Wellness Center in Three Rivers. You are probably more familiar with the original name “Health TRAC”. This facility has much to offer for those of you who are interested in staying healthy and physically fit. My doctor has always said that I need to exercise more in order to maintain proper weight and feel better, so by attending these sessions I must visit the Wellness Center twice a week. Being diabetic and with heart problems, I’m in the right place. Part of my workout sessions consist working with cardio equipment and doing aerobics. I see many members there walking the track. Fourteen laps around the track equals one mile. Here are some examples of what happens when you walk for one hour: After two minutes, your blood flows faster, which wakes up your muscles and brain.

After five minutes, your heart rate increases, helping blood flow and oxygen reach your body.

After ten minutes, the joints in your body loosen up, stiffness goes away, and your mood improves.

After fifteen minutes, your body starts burning fat, and stress starts to reduce.

After thirty minutes, endorphins are released, boosting mood and reducing anxiety.

After forty-five minutes, your blood pressure and cholesterol start improving.

After sixty minutes, your body burns fat and your metabolism stays higher for hours.

As I’ve gotten older, I’ve realized some things that I was not aware of before. I’ve realized that I must wait until evening in order to see just how splendid the day has been. I’ve also come to feel that I should live every day as if it were my last, because someday I’ll be right.

See you Out and About! Stay hydrated.

Norm Stutesman lives in Three Rivers. He receives mail at P.O. Box 103 in Three Rivers.