Group transforms Albion’s treasured waterways

Kids and adults walk the river to clean up trash.

A tree is lifted with heavy construction equipment.

Photos courtesy of Michigan Waterway Stewards

A large tree blocks the Kalamazoo River.

Michigan Waterway Stewards has been working in Albion to clean the Kalamazoo River of litter, trash, and other debris. The greatest achievement will be the clearing of woody debris to create navigable lanes, enhancing passive recreation on and along the Kalamazoo River. Once completed, paddlers will be able to travel the approximately 123 miles from the campus of Albion College to the open waters of Lake Michigan without needing to portage around fallen trees, logs, and other collection of woody debris.

A community celebration will be held Aug. 2 to culminate months of work and celebrate Albion’s wonderful rivers, riverside parks, and scenic trails. The day’s events, hosted by the Rotary Club of Albion, will include stewardship, hospitality, recreation, and a celebration of community.

The initiative began in May with an assessment of needs to determine the challenge of clearing woody obstructions from the campus of Albion College to the city’s western border.

On July 12, workers focused their efforts on clearing a long-standing, river-wide obstruction caught below the pedestrian bridge crossing the Kalamazoo River near McClure Park. They were supported by volunteers; Zick’s Auto Body and the City of Albion came out in strong numbers and with heavy equipment.

Before in-river stewardship efforts began, the City created lanes on both sides of the river to improve access and allow for the retrieval of woody debris. While working along the steep hillsides, they created a river-right portage option in the event a similar obstruction were to reoccur.

The City removed invasive trees and bushes on both sides of the river to encourage the return of small animals, birds, and pollinators, helping to restore the area’s natural ecology. Another benefit was the creation of generous sight lines, allowing those traveling along this stretch of the river and crossing the pedestrian bridge to take in views of the Kalamazoo River.

With everyone in place, the difficult work of clearing the entanglement of trees, logs, and other woody debris, and removing entangled litter, trash, and more, began. When done, six and a half spans had been cleared, helping to restore the river’s natural flow, improve its health and appearance, and make navigating this stretch of the Kalamazoo River possible.

Several spans far river-left remain. They will return to complete this next week, then move to another two large river obstructions that make navigating the Kalamazoo difficult and at times dangerous. Then plan to scour the rest of the Kalamazoo River to clear it of any litter, trash, or other unwanted debris.

To learn more about the event’s details, visit: https://shorturl.at/6JWNK