“Out and About” Writing, Painting, and Indigenous Peoples’ Day

“You don’t have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great.” -Zig Ziglar

Last week I had the privilege to meet with a group of writers. They are not as well known as they should be, but I feel with some experience and guidance, their names will be right up there with Steinbeck, O”Reilly and King. These writers get guidance and support from each other. They all love what they do and I admire them for their efforts.

This group are members of the Sturgis Writers Mill. This is not a club or civic organization, but rather just a group of people who love the art of writing and are constantly trying to improve on their skills and someday getting their works published.

I attended this meeting with Jerome “Jerry” Wright, a friend who is known as the author of five books dealing with the history of Three Rivers. Jerry was one of the speakers who shared information on how he had been successful in getting his work published. He not only shared information, but was very interested in those in attendance and what their goals were, when it comes to writing. This was a very much a give-and-take session. We all learned something.

I don’t consider myself a writer. I have never taken a course in journalism, but have been told that I do a decent job doing what I do with this column. I look forward to joining this group at future meetings.

We’re just getting into the month of October, but I’d like to share information that is upcoming in November. We all are aware of how fast time passes, so please mark your calendars for Saturday, November 9. “Brush Strokes and Beats”, an evening full of fun, art, music and dance, will be happening at A Place in Time, on Rock River Street, in Three Rivers from 7 – 9:30 PM. There will also be a Silent Auction. The art for the Silent Auction is donated by our Three Rivers Schools alumni, local artists and members of the Artist Guild. Entertainment will be by many local musicians, singers, dancers, students, alumni and other Three Rivers citizens.

No event would be complete without tasty appetizers and drinks, so of course, these will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Three Rivers Promise. This is definitely an evening you don’t want to miss.

Tickets are available at the Riviera Theater and Lowry’s Bookstore in downtown Three Rivers. Cost is $20.

Next Monday, October 14, is Indigenous Peoples’ Day. Ten years ago, this holiday didn’t exist. For those unaware of what “Indigenous” means, Webster’s New World Dictionary and Thesaurus defines it as “existing or growing naturally in a region or country; native.” In my opinion, this day is to be a day when we honor and celebrate our Native Americans. I’m in full agreement on this. If I’m not mistaken, the Native Americans are the only group of citizens who are not immigrants. They should have their special day to be honored and celebrated. I’m sure it took Congress a lot of time to make the Indigenous Peoples’ Day a national holiday. Ooops! This day is also Columbus Day. I prefer Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

November 5 is just around the corner. Now is the time to make sure you have registered to vote.

See you Out and About!

