Obituary: Richard Allen Metty

Richard Allen Metty, 80, of Three Rivers, who impacted many lives in the county through his work in security at the St. Joseph County Courthouse, passed away Saturday, October 5, 2024 at Three Rivers Health.

He was born September 23, 1944 in Three Rivers, the son of Gordon and Pearl (Steen) Metty, and graduated from Centreville High School with the Class of 1962.

Helping on the farm from his early teens, Dick developed a tremendous work ethic that he maintained throughout his life. He was employed at Simpson Paper Mill in Vicksburg for 23 years.

While at the paper mill, he began a job in the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Reserves. He loved helping people and went on to work at the St. Joseph County Courthouse. In addition to his main duty, security, he mentored troubled boys and juveniles, transported prisoners, and served papers.

In his free time, he enjoyed mowing his lawn.

Dick loved joking around, always smiling and having something funny to say.

Remaining to cherish his memory are his son, James (Christa) Metty; beloved grandchildren, Wyatt and Alayna Metty; beloved step-grandchildren, Jackie and Bobby Perry; sister, Donna Handy.

He was preceded in death by his faithful companion, Helen Smith; parents; and brothers, William Metty and Terry Metty.

His family will receive friends Friday, October 11, 2024 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Hohner Funeral Home, 1004 Arnold St., Three Rivers. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Gene French officiating. He will be laid to rest in Riverside Cemetery.

Memorials in Dick’s name may be directed to Spirit of Truth Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

