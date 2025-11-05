Park potty work near completion

Fall work continues at Saugatuck’s Mt. Baldhead Park, with new restroom concrete masonry unit almost complete while survey work continues on the upper platform and retaining walls.

City manager Ryan Cummins updated his reports last week noting once Midwest Construction finishes restroom masonry units, insulation and face brick work will begin.

“We hope to continue progress with the building this week, barring any rain,” he said. “We may fall behind a bit as we look towards framing the roof, but we are confident we can make up the time.

With upper platform survey work complete, “We look forward to receiving and reviewing the report and continuing to coordinate with the tribal nations on design,” Cummins said.