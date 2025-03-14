Pastor sentenced on aggravated assault charge

On March 5th, 2025 Judge Joshua Ferrell met back in the courtroom with Harold Norman Cole, Jr. for sentencing on a charge from November of 2024. Cole is a former pastor of Farwell Trinity Baptist Church.

The original charge was second degree CSC, dating back to June of 2021 from a state outside of Michigan. A victim reported the incident to authorities in the state where he lives, and a warrant was obtained for the arrest of Cole on Halloween of last year.

Judge Ferrell acquitted Cole from that initial charge of second-degree CSC in this March hearing. Cole did plea nolo contendere or ‘no contest’ to the charge of aggravated assault. When the defendant pleads ‘no contest’ they do not admit guilt, but accept punishment as if they were guilty. This type of plea can lead to a conviction that has the same immediate effects as a guilty plea, but it generally cannot be used against the defendant in future civil cases related to the same incident.

The official sentencing from Judge Joshua Ferrell is Aggravated Assault, with 365 days in the county jail, 18 months’ probation, as well as several fines. Cole will return to court for review on 10/6/2026.

