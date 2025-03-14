Pat’s Bits and Pieces: ONE LAST BIT AND PIECE

I’m not sure I am going to do justice to a column that my mom so effortlessly and beautifully wrote every week for decades, but I felt one last column should be written none the less, so here goes.

Our mom “Pat” has spent decades writing about the things she is passionate about in her column. Whether it be something going on in our little town of Clare, or things going on in her personal life, with family or friends, or life on the river. Mom loved to tell everyone about her kids and grandkids, to the point that we often had strangers come up to us and randomly ask us about our families, like they were long lost friends. Nothing shows the love she had for her family, friends and our town, better than her bragging about them.

Mom started her career in the newspaper business around 1973 at the Homer Index. After moving to Clare in1983, she was hired at the Farwell News and Review (now the Clare County Review), where she sold advertising, created ads, and typed the news. She became Editor and a writer for the paper (including starting her column), and as the front page article (very well written) in last week’s paper stated, she then became owner. I had the privilege of working for my mom for approximately 20 years. I started under the Grims at age 15, cleaning the office in Farwell. After getting my driver’s license, I went on to delivering newspapers (with help from a few friends). My next job within the paper was typing the news and classifieds. Once mom bought the paper, she asked me to come and sell advertising for her (which I gladly did). Mom taught me everything about the newspaper business and at times, left me in charge (good thing she had faith in me not burning the place down) while she and dad had short vacations or other obligations.

Working for my mom was difficult at times to say the least. But this was also the biggest blessing a young mom (myself) could have. Whenever needed, grandma stepped in to help take care of our girls whether it was because I needed to be at work, or letting me take whatever time off I needed to take care of the girls. This also brought my mom and our two girls, Alea and Alison, very close. She was not only grandma, but she and my dad were their second home; how blessed they were to have that (not to mention my mom taking care of a few nieces and a nephew when they were growing up).

Mom was such a sacrificing and caring individual. It showed in her personal everyday life with all of her grandkids. She was also a fair and impartial reporter. Mom always spoke the truth, keeping her opinion out of her writing (unless it was her column of course). This made talking to her an easy decision for our town leaders and business owners. Mom made many friends with the people she interviewed and most did not hesitate to give her the full scoop (even when it was “between us”). People knew they could trust her to her word and to be that impartial truth teller. She was quite the writer, something she asked me to try many times, which I never did, because it was way too intimidating, growing up around her writing. She gave “reporter” a good name in our town to those that knew her, and that says a LOT.

Unfortunately, we lost mom unexpectedly, on Wednesday, March 5. The whole town lost her. She was a wonderful woman, and will be missed by many. I want to throw a little shout out to my dad, for supporting her dreams of being a newspaper owner. He sacrificed a lot, without complaint, and supported her every step of the way. Their love is something every person should strive to have with their partner in life. Thank you dad.

Although this may be the last “Bits and Pieces”, her memory will go on in her family, and those that knew her and enjoyed reading her weekly columns. Until we meet again; I will picture you sitting on the river, watching the birds, singing “playmate” to the grandkids, and talking with all the loved ones that left before you. Rest in Peace mom.

We love you,

Lisa

