Pat’s Bits and Pieces: Cooler weather coming – that means Halloween!

Well, with the middle of October gone by now, it looks like our brief revisit of summer temperatures may be just about over with. It has been a bit cooler this week but we might get a brief reprieve. The forecast is calling for highs in the 50s and 60s through Saturday and on Sunday.

Guess it is time for the cozy little heater here in the office to start being used on a regular basis again.

Color tours are still ongoing. According to the weather this weekend will be peak color in mid-Michigan. Around here we have noticed some beautiful trees, but still quite a few that are green, and I am sure that won’t last much longer so we will be out “leaf peeping” this weekend for sure!

You know what that means — Fall is coming to an end and I’ll just bet we see some snow flurries in the next month. There I did it!

I said the dreaded “s” word…

Guess I really should get busy and pack away the summer clothes and get out the winter wardrobe again. Oh, I have pulled out a few sweaters and such but most of the stuff hanging in the closet is lightweight tops and short sleeves.

I really hate that chore – cleaning closets and getting out winter clothes, coats and boots. So much so that some years, I squash it all in together. After all you never know when the weather will turn cool in Michigan…

This time of year, it always seems like the absolute end of the nice weather season. I have to admit these sweaters and sweatshirts are more comfortable than those short sleeve shirts.

Most places around our neighborhood, the leaves are covering the ground and very wet with the much-needed Tuesday rain. Luckily here in our “big camper,” we don’t have enough trees (yet) to need to rake!

November begins in less than two weeks now and Christmas is only a little over two months away.

Doesn’t seem possible, does it? Better start that shopping pretty soon.

The warm season is over and, unfortunately we didn’t get all of our summer chore list done this year. Nothing new about that actually. Jack did finish the front entry (it is really nice to have that covered) and stained it and the back door steps too. Makes this place look pretty spiffy!

With cooler weather nearly upon us, it might be time to start making that list of chores for the inside of the house…the list gets carried over from last year mostly and we don’t seem to get a lot crossed off these days.

With everything going on at the office this time of year, I am going to be pretty busy on this computer for the next few weeks I think.

Halloween, the beginning of the holiday season, is a week from next Thursday and the youngsters, (great grandkids now) are excited about trick-or-treat time again.

I am hoping that the weather will cooperate for the little ghosts and goblins this year. With a little luck and some help from Mother Nature, maybe the weather will be mild this year.

There will be lots of costumes and fun at area Halloween parties and events this year. Check them out in this week’s issue.

And, Clare’s annual Spooktacular is coming up too. The annual event will be held a week from tomorrow on Saturday, October 26 (weather permitting) in conjunction with the second annual Clare Pumpkin Run.

The Pumpkin Run will take place that morning, starting at the Emerald Isle Complex. The run is usually an “out and back” run totaling a distance of 3.1 miles, or 5K. The run will start with registration at 9:00 am, with the walk beginning at 10 am.

In fact, area events began already with a “Trunk or Treat” at Ponderosa last night and continuing right up until October 31st.

It’s a fun time of year.

Like this: Like Loading...