Obituary: Thomas Scot Mickle

Thomas Scot Mickle passed away peacefully on October 15, 2024. He was 68 years old. He was preceded in death by his father Thomas Mickle, his mother Joan Mickle and a sister Debra (Mark) Coveart. He is survived by a sister Mary (Kirk) Evans. A fun and favorite uncle, he is also survived by four nephews, John Coveart, Micheal Coveart, Joe (Michelle) Evans and Max (Sage) Evans and a grand niece Semilla Evans. Scot was a 1975 graduate of Clare High School and a life long resident of Clare. He was a talented auto body mechanic. When he wasn’t working he could often be found tinkering on his own cars or those of friends or family. He loved his community and leaves behind a lifetime of close friends in and around Clare. At his request there will be no service. His family asks that you lift a glass or share a hug “to Scotty, a big man with a big heart”. May he rest in peace. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line condolences may be left at www.stephenson-wyman.com

