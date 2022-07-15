Summer, according to the Maurer calendar, is now half over again.

I know, it is only July 15, but you know there’s only a few weeks left until school starts again, and then this year it will be Labor Day weekend.

You know what that means – fall!

The Maurer calendar isn’t quite the same as the ones we hang up on the wall, but any way you look at it; doesn’t summer really start on Memorial Day weekend and end up on Labor Day? That makes today half-way through the summer!

Nice weather in September (and sometimes midway through October) is a real bonus in this part of Michigan. It could snow about anytime!

We sure can’t complain about the summer season this year so far. We have had week after week of sunny warm days that just invite a trip to the lake, river or pond for a cool swim and maybe a picnic. It has had the Maurer air conditioner running a lot here in our “big camper” home.

Myself, I like it a bit cooler and I know Jack does too. Makes working outside a bit nicer for him and he has sure had a lot of that this year.

The down side is due to a variety of reasons, we haven’t been able to spend much time to enjoy summer at our “little camper” up near Roscommon this summer. Working in the hay fields, family birthdays and chores around here have kept us close to home. I am hoping we can squeeze in a few more weekends up there before it is all over again.

Summer never seems to last nearly long enough. Our vacation week is probably not going to happen since once again we are busy, busy. Seems like June, July and August are over before they really get a good start and it is just about impossible to get everything that you want to do – done.

One of the ways we cope with this type of a schedule is by making lists. Well actually I make lists. Jack just grumbles about finding enough time to do his outdoor stuff.

I make lists! I have lists of things to do today, lists of things to do this week, things I need to do when I get a little extra time and things I would like to be able to do sometime…

Of course, it helps to be organized and we all know that just isn’t one of my special talents – sometimes I lose my lists! So, I have post it notes all over and a planner that I actually sometimes use to try and keep myself in line. Not that it helps much. I lose the notes and forget to look in the planner! This year I have been writing notes on the calendar. Works good except I have to remember to take the calendar down from the bulletin board so I can actually read the notes on it

Anyway, for a few more short weeks, it is still summer. It may or may not be hot, but it has been beautiful outside nearly every day, and the summer crops are growing like crazy. And, there’s still at least a month and a half until the trees start showing a bit of color again.

Then I can start my “countdown to Christmas.”

And since I just love to make lists, I am once again making one for fun to last for the rest of this wonderful summer season. Before the snow flies, I would like to:

*walk in the morning. I haven’t been doing this and it is one of the things I love best about this time of year.

*sit in the shade and inhale the aroma of roses in bloom. Nothing smells quite as sweet this time of year.

*spend an afternoon watching the birds vie for seed and the hummingbirds fight over a drink at their feeder.

*watch the sun set over a lake with a storm coming.

*watch a thunderstorm from start to finish – from the relative safety of indoors of course.

*watch heat lightning dance across the night sky.

*roast hot dogs and marshmallows over a campfire and sit around that fire talking with friends until the wee hours.

*cook at least three meals a week on the grill outside.

I used to claim that my favorite list kept getting longer each year and for a long time it did.

Not so anymore, unfortunately.

As I age, the “to-do” list and the “fun list” keeps getting a little shorter but I still need to read it to remember all that I would still like to do…

I don’t have to worry about losing the fun list either –

I have it memorized.