Darlene J Symonds, 85, of Marion, passed away on July 6, 2022, surrounded by her family and her Pleasant Ridge Manor friends. She was the daughter of the late Leon and Jenny (Stambaugh) Gray. She was predeceased by her husband, Russell R Symonds, her daughter, Valerie L Symonds, her sister, Joyce Hart, and her brother, Walter D Gray.

She is survived by her daughter, Krystal Krupp, her son, Duane (Patty) Symonds; 6 grandchildren; Heather (Jim) Patton, Heidi (Connie) Gardner, Brooke Symonds, Russell (Rusty) Symonds, Chelsea (Rich) Knight and Lacey Fredell; and 7 great grandchildren; Brayden, Jackson, Heaven, Natalie, Kailey, Chance, and Kinley; many nieces and nephews.

Darlene and her husband Russell had a loving marriage for 50 years prior to his death in 2003. She was a long-time employee of the Horseshoe Bar in Marion. Darlene was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She loved being a grandmother and never tired of giving hugs. She was an avid reader of recipes, enjoyed cooking, diamond art, and listening to country music. Darlene was a lover of all animals, but she especially loved her numerous dogs throughout her life.

We are genuinely grateful to the wonderful staff at Pleasant Ridge Manor of Marion. They not only cared for Darlene, but they also became a second family to her, and she loved them deeply.

Darlene will be laid to rest next to her husband Russell and daughter Valerie at Greenwood Cemetery in Marion, MI.