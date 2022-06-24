By John Raffel

Correspondent

LAKE CITY – The Missaukee County Board, at its meeting last week, approved a bid from Windemuller $91,856.17 to be paid from the Capitol Improvement Fund for the camera system replacement project.

Also at the meeting, Lynn Pope, Northern Lakes CMH Board Member, gave an update on the organization.

Under public comment, Kelly Wagenschutz, citizen, said she would like to serve as a Guardian through the Probate Court in Missaukee County, and asked that the County consider appropriate funding for per diems to be paid to Guardians in Missaukee County. Diane Randall, 105th State Representative Candidate, introduced herself and her Republican candidacy for the 105th State Representative position.

Wilbur Yancer, Sheriff, and Eric Karbowski, MSU Extension District Director, gave updates.

Kevin Hughes, of District Health Dept. No. 10, gave an annual update on the agency.

Elizabeth Vogel, County Administrator, gave her monthly report and reviewed the items she presented at the Finance Committee meeting.

Interim Parks Director Bruce DeBoer gave an update on the Department and the things the staff has been working on since he started one week ago.

Vogel recently gave presented a proposed revision to the County’s Smoking Policy; the revision would include vaping, with electronic smoking devices, to the policy. The safety committee voted to recommend the Smoking Policy revision as presented to the Finance Committee for further review.