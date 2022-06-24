Duane Harvey Baker, age 91, of Mason, Michigan, went to his heavenly home on June 13, 2022, surrounded by his family. Duane was born, along with his twin brother Wayne, on March 20, 1931, in Marion, Michigan, the son of Raymond and Della (nee Sharpe) Baker. His family lived on a farm outside the Village of Marion where they raised livestock and planted some cash crops. He worked with and cared for draft horses, cows, and sheep along with his other farm chores. Duane and his father sheared sheep every year on their farm and other farms in the area. He also worked on his grandparents’ farm milking cows before and after school. Duane graduated from Marion High School in 1949 where he was active in sports, lettering in football, track and basketball and served as his class president.

In 1953, Duane was called to serve his country in the US Army. He was trained in artillery at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, and then deployed to Karlsruhe, West Germany, attached to the Seventh Army. He was a corporal at the time of his honorable discharge in 1955.

Duane began his 31-year career at Consumers Energy (then Consumers Power), in February 1956 when he was hired at the Muskegon River Gas Compressor Station near Marion. His career took him to other Consumers facilities including Northville, White Pigeon, Marysville, and Eaton Rapids.

He married Betty Brunink of McBain, Michigan, on May 19, 1956 in McBain. In their 65 years together, Duane and Betty were lifelong residents of Michigan and lived in McBain, Plymouth, Sturgis, Port Huron, and finally Mason where they were faithful members and attendees of the First Presbyterian Church of Mason.

Duane enjoyed being with his family and working around his house. He was a talented woodworker who made furniture for his children and toys for his grandchildren. He enjoyed golf which he routinely played five days a week notching a hole in one in 1995. Duane took great pride in his lawn and landscape and was frequently working in his yard. He enjoyed helping his neighbors and for many years cleared their driveways of snow during the winter.

Duane was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Betty, his twin brother Wayne and brother Carl. He is survived by his three sons: David (Carol) Baker of East Lansing, MI, Dean (Diane) Baker of Clarkston, MI, and Dan (Melissa) Baker of Mason, MI. He was the grandfather of Sarah (David) Barker of Lansing, MI, Brian Baker of East Lansing, MI, and Davis Baker of Mason, MI. Great-grandfather of Isaac, Samuel, and Amara Barker. Brother of Jerry Baker of Plymouth, MI; Donna (Nils) Peterson of Plymouth, MI; Roger (Mary) Baker of Vicksburg, MI and Steve (Diana) Baker of Mason, MI. He was also the uncle of many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to express thanks to the staff at Vista Springs Imperial Park assisted care facility in East Lansing for the care and concern they have extended to Duane during his stay.

Services honoring Duane’s life were held on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Mason located at 131 E. Maple Street in Mason, Michigan, with Reverend Charles Herrick officiating. Visitation was held on Monday afternoon, June 20, from 4-6 p.m. at the church and one hour prior to the service. Duane was laid to rest at Maple Grove Cemetery in Mason, Michigan, following the service. A time for sharing love, laughter, and tears was provided at a luncheon at the church following the burial. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to the church or to Sparrow Hospice Services. Arrangements entrusted to Vickers Leslie Funeral Home, 109 N. Church Street/P.O. Box 503, Leslie MI 49251. 517-878-6600.