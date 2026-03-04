Paw Paw basketball boys are district champs

By John Raffel

Correspondent

PAW PAW — Paw Paw was 2-0 at the boys basketball district last week to make it a 17-7 record

Paw Paw beat Otsego 71-40 and Parchment 63-33 in the title are and was dated to play March 3 against Hudsonville Unity Christian in the regional semifinals.

Paw Paw has won three straight games and will face a UC team that’s 21-3.

The regional title game is Thursday,

The girls season ends at 6-17 on March 2 for Paw Paw with a 52-49 loss to Vicksburg.

Paw Paw lost to Sturgis 71-38 last week to end the regular season.