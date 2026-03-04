Dorr Twp. approves 12-month moratorium on data centers

By David Young

The Dorr Township Board Thursday evening decided to issue a 12-month moratorium on any development of data centers by Microsoft.

The move was urged and cheered on loudly by more than 75 people who attended the meeting at the new township hall auditorium.

Another large crowd was featured again, prompting Trustee Dan Weber to ask citizens to offer new information or opinions because as a member of the board and the Planning Commission he’s been hearing the same input over and over again.

The tech giant Microsoft a couple of years ago purchased two parcels of land and it was discovered afterward that it plans to erect data centers, which local citizens oppose because they use a lot of water, pose potential threats to the environment and would probably change the rural character in the township.

A number of local citizens took their turns at the podium to express their opposition to prospects of data centers.

Rhonda Winters said, “Until we have proof that it’s not a detriment, I would ask that we put a pause on it (the center).” She said she preferred an 18-month moratorium on the project.

Trevor Venneman characterized installation of the centers as a “high intensity, high tech” operation that eventually would lead to 24/7activity there.

He added, “It’s the responsibility of the Township Board to protect residents from anything that becomes unreasonable.”

Rachael Halpely suggested, “We need to make sure we have local control over these data centers. It’s not unreasonable.”

Dean Morgan contended the suggested six-month moratorium isn’t enough, adding, “You’ve known about this since 2023. You disgust me.”

Russ Vogt insisted, “They’re loud, they pollute the air and water and suck up power.” He said the water has been proven to be changed to steam and create visual hazards in that area.

Fritz Haney said some way has to be found to force Microsoft to pick up the tab for any issues and maintained noise abatement will be needed.

Sandy Smith questioned why the centers had to be placed so close to other structures.

Michelle Holcomb told the Township Board her property tax assessment increased this year by $3,000 and was told it was because of the anticipation of the data centers.

“This is bigger than Dorr,” she said. “I’m looking to move.”

Nick Barlow went even further with his suggestion.

“I don’t want a moratorium… I just don’t want the damn thing to go in… period. I’ve never heard anything good about this. It’s going to affect everything and everybody.”

Deputy Supervisor Jim Martin drew plenty of catcalls and negative feedback when he said, “This is not the first data center in the world or even Michigan. He suggested that in Metro Detroit they found the proposed closed loop system best for water.

Supervisor Jeff Miling said the township’s attorney, Cliff Bloom, suggested a six-moth moratorium and Trustee John Tuinstra added his support because he believes the property owner and the state are less likely to intervene with the shorter time line.

But Treasurer Sheila Reitz insisted the township give the Planning Commission more time to work on an ordinance amendment for the moratorium.

Her position was what prevailed in the vote, with Miling and Tuinstra supporting a shorter duration and Reitz, Clerk Debbie Sewers and Trustees Pat Champion and Dan Weber voting in the affirmative for 12 months.

In a somewhat surprising conclusion to the meeting, Jonah Miller, representing Microsoft, tried to assure the hostile audience that Microsoft will have a “community first” attitude and supports the township taking its time in dealing with the project.

“We will pay our own way,” he promised. “We add to your tax base and create jobs.”

