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Paw Paw girls win district

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By John Raffel
Correspondent

PAW PAW — Paw Paw is 33-4 after beating Otsego 6-2 in the title game of the districts.
Cami VaderMeeden had three hits including a double for Paw Paw.
Lauren MacKellar was the winning pitcher for the Wolves.
Elizabeth VandeBurg also had three hits for Paw Paw.
Paw Paw beat the Trojans in the first game 18-1. Ckemons gave up no hits and one run in five innings of work.
Paw Paw will play in the regionals this weekend.

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