Paw Paw wrestler going to state finals

By John Raffel

Correspondent

PAW PAW — Paw Paw 165-pound wrestler Kholby Armijo placed third last weekend in the regional meet to advance to the state finals March 6-7 to Ford Field in Detroit.

Armijo pinned Chase Kacher of Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 1:27 to open the tournament. He was decisioned 10-8 by Braylon Faile 10-8. He pinned Cody Gernhard of Allandale in 3:20 and pinned Blake Bossenberger in 3:22 for the third-place spot.

Gunner Gale also wrestled in the regionals for Paw Paw and had a 1-2 day to end his season.

Paw Paw had one girl wrestler at the regionals with Sophia Fonseca who opened the day with a pin in 2:56 over Nataija Sikouabout of Holland.

But Fonseca lost her next two matches and her season ended.

She lost to Nellie Patsika of Berrien Springs on a pin in 3:34. In her next match, Fonseca lost to Jeorgia Mast of Constantine 9-3.

She wrestled at 110 pounds.

Fonseca the previous week was 4-0 at the district tournament for first place.