Boy taken into custody after splatter gun incident at Plainwell Middle School

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

A 13-year-old boy was taken into custody after allegedly shooting two female students with a splatter gun inside Plainwell Middle School on Thursday, Feb. 19, according to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety.

Officials say the incident took place at approximately 3:30 p.m. after the suspect was involved in a confrontation with a 12-year-old female who attended Plainwell Middle School.

The suspect does not attend Plainwell Community Schools. Rather, he was the guest of a Plainwell student and was at the school to watch a family member play in a basketball game.

“During the altercation, the juvenile male suspect retrieved a splatter ball gun from his backpack and fired multiple projectiles at the juvenile female victim,” officials said in a statement. “The juvenile male suspect then became involved in a second argument with another juvenile female victim and shot her multiple times in the neck and back with the same device.”

According to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, a splatter ball gun is “a replica-style toy gun designed to fire small gel-based, water-filled pellets.”

“Although not a firearm, these devices closely resemble real guns and are capable of causing pain and injury,” officials said. “Any object resembling a weapon inside a school is treated as a serious safety concern.”

Neither victim suffered significant injuries and both were able to identify the suspect.

The suspect was taken into custody without further incident and, after being questioned, was released to a parent.

An appearance date in juvenile court has not yet been set, as the suspect is a Barry County resident and is being referred through that county’s juvenile system. However, a juvenile petition will be forwarded to the Allegan County Family Court for review.

Possible charges could include:

Weapon-Free School Zone – Possession of a Weapon

Assault and Battery

Reckless Endangerment

Disorderly Conduct

Disturbing the Peace at a School

“Based on the suspect’s conduct, officers will request prosecutorial review of potential charges under Michigan’s terrorism statutes, including intimidation or coercion,” officials added.

Michigan law prohibits the possession of weapons, including certain replica or look-alike devices, on school grounds.

“Violations of these statutes are taken seriously and investigated thoroughly,” officials said.

Following the incident, Plainwell Community Schools alerted parents and guardians to the incident with the following message:

“We would like to inform you about an incident that took place at the MS today (Thursday, February 19) over an hour after school was dismissed. A student from another school, present to attend a high school event, approached a small group of students waiting for their rides. This individual took out a toy gun that fired Orbeez water gel pellets, shooting several pellets at the students before fleeing the scene. The MS administration acted promptly, and the police were notified. The students involved are safe, and support is being offered as needed. We extend our gratitude to PPS for their swift response.

“Plainwell Community Schools prioritizes the safety of students and staff, and we will conduct a thorough review of the incident to assess whether security measures and procedures for after-school events require adjustments.

“We appreciate your ongoing support for our students and staff.”

Tiffany Lettinga said her daughter was one of the victims.

“She thought it was real, yes,” Lettinga told WOOD TV. “She said, ‘Mom, if that was a real gun, would I have been dead?’ And I told her, ‘Where you were shot? Yes.’”

According to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, the suspect entered the middle school wearing a black backpack, black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt. He was also wearing a black hood underneath the sweatshirt hood, which concealed his identity.

“Just how could that weapon be concealed so well and be brought into the school,” Lettinga said. “I don’t understand that. That’s hard for me to kind of fathom that it was that easy. The guy was wearing a ski mask.

“This could have ended up so differently and for people to not understand the severity of the situation, that’s what’s scary.”

The Plainwell Department of Public Safety commended school staff “for their immediate actions and cooperation, which helped ensure the safety of students and staff.”

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at (269) 685-9858.