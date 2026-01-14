PCS Highlights Free Webinars on Michigan Achievement Scholarship

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Families in the Plainwell district looking for financial aid guidance may want to mark their calendars. Michigan Student Aid is hosting several upcoming webinars on the Michigan Achievement Scholarship.

In a recent message to families, Plainwell Community Schools called the webinars “a great opportunity for students and families who are looking for information on the Michigan Achievement Scholarship,” and shared details from the MI Student Aid team about how to register for the online events.

The Michigan Achievement Scholarship is a statewide financial aid program that can provide eligible graduates with financial assistance toward community college, public universities, private colleges and career training programs.

The informational webinars are geared toward high school students and their families as they navigate the financial aid process.

According to MI Student Aid, each virtual session will cover several key topics, including the Community College Guarantee, eligibility requirements, potential award amounts, steps families need to take and additional financial aid resources available to students.

Multiple dates are scheduled between January and April, with options offered during both daytime and evening hours. Upcoming sessions include:

Jan. 20 at 12:30 p.m.

Feb. 5 at 6:30 p.m.

Feb. 17 at 12:30 p.m.

March 5 at 12:30 p.m.

March 17 at 6:30 p.m.

April 7 at 12:30 p.m.

April 23 at 6:30 p.m.

Students who cannot attend live sessions will have access to recordings posted online for later viewing.

Closed captioning is available, and families who need additional accommodations are asked to contact MI Student Aid at mistudentaid@michigan.gov at least two business days before the session.

Registration links and full details can be found on the MI Student Aid website at www.michigan.gov/mistudentaid under the Michigan Achievement Scholarship informational sessions page.