A new reading companion arrives at Otsego Library

Otsego District Library director Andrea Estelle (right) and the ODL staff (above) celebrate the arrival of one of the library’s newest additions, a sculpture called “Come Read With Me.” (Photos provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Young readers at the Otsego District Library have a new reading partner—one who never tires of holding a book.

The library recently received “Come Read With Me,” a life-size bronze sculpture by internationally recognized sculptor Tuck Langland.

The piece, valued at $48,000 and now on permanent display inside the library, was donated by Langland and his wife, Janice.

The sculpture depicts a seated woman with an open book resting on her lap, intentionally designed to invite interaction.

“Tuck Langland’s work reflects the belief that art should be accessible and experienced, not simply observed,” said Otsego District Library director Andrea Estelle. “Seeing children engage with the sculpture exactly as it was intended makes this gift especially meaningful.”

Children have already taken to climbing up, settling in and reading alongside the bronze figure, whom some young patrons have begun calling “Grandma.” Library staff say the sculpture has quickly become a favorite stop for families with children.

At the donors’ request, the library will install permanent signage displaying the full dedication. The inscription reads:

“COME READ WITH ME By sculptor TUCK LANGLAND, Elkhart, Indiana. Donated in 2025 to the Otsego Public Library by Tuck and Janice Langland in honor of Andrea Estelle, for her dedication to young readers who use this library, and David and Ann Weigand, Sculptureworks, for using their creativity and energy to connect library visitors with sculptures.”

The inscription concludes with a formal note from the library: “The Otsego District Library gratefully accepts this gift and looks forward to generations of readers enjoying both the artwork and its invitation to read together.”

Library staff say the interactive nature of the sculpture aligns naturally with their mission. While many public sculptures are admired from behind railings or pedestals, “Come Read With Me” was designed to be sat on, touched and enjoyed at eye level.

The library staff views this as another pathway to literacy — pairing the imaginative world of books with the imaginative world of art.

“We are truly honored that the Langlands have chosen the community of Otsego for this wonderful and generous gift,” Estelle said.

Though Langland’s work may be new to Otsego, it is familiar to those who frequent universities, museums, gardens and libraries across the United States and abroad.

Langland is known for figurative bronze sculptures that highlight everyday human moments—curiosity, learning, friendship and connection. His pieces are intentionally approachable and often interactive, reflecting his belief that art should draw people in rather than push them away.

Beyond his sculpture work, Langland has played a significant role in the broader art community. He is a member of the National Academy of Art and currently serves as vice president of the National Sculpture Society.

His sculptures have been exhibited in England, Scotland, Wales, Italy, India and the United States, and appear in collections and public plazas across the country. He has also taught at fine arts academies in Colorado, Arizona and South Carolina, sharing techniques with aspiring sculptors.

Langland is also the author of From Clay to Bronze, a best-selling instructional book on sculpting that has become a widely used resource for both professional and emerging artists.

Public art in libraries plays a unique cultural role, blending visual art with literacy and community gathering. Interactive pieces like “Come Read With Me” offer children a chance to experience stories not just on the page, but in three-dimensional space.

One brochure produced about the sculpture notes that “If there are children in the building, someone is in her lap,” underscoring how naturally young readers take to the piece.