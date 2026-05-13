PCS honors Outstanding People for Education recipients

Plainwell Community Schools superintendent Matthew Montange (far left) recently helped honor the district’s three Outstanding People for Education Award Winners: Caitlin Bunker (second from left), Noel Muselin (second from right) and Julie Jackson (far right). {Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Plainwell Community Schools recently honored three staff members as recipients of the 2026 Outstanding People for Education Award, recognizing their impact on students and the district community.

Receiving the honors were Caitlin Bunker, Julie Jackson and Noel Muselin.

The Outstanding People for Education Award is presented annually through the Allegan County School Boards Association to recognize individuals who are excelling in their field and making a positive impact on education in Allegan County. Honorees can include teachers, aides, administrators, support staff, volunteers and others connected to local schools.

Plainwell Community Schools congratulated the trio following the recent ACSBA awards dinner, calling them “exceptional PCS staff members” and praising their “endless dedication” to the district.

District officials highlighted each honoree’s commitment to students, relationships and creating supportive learning environments throughout PCS.

Caitlin Bunker

Bunker, a Young Fives teacher, is in her 16th year in education and joined Plainwell Community Schools in 2019 after previously teaching kindergarten in Kalamazoo.

Since arriving at PCS, Bunker has helped support the continued growth of the district’s Young Fives program, which has expanded from one section to three and is now offered at all three elementary buildings.

According to PCS, Bunker is known for creating a classroom environment where students feel safe, welcomed and valued while building strong relationships with both students and families. District officials said she combines creativity, hands-on learning and individualized support to help students succeed both academically and socially.

PCS also noted Bunker’s focus on making meaningful personal connections with students. One example highlighted by the district is her tradition of reminding students every Friday that she will miss them over the weekend — a small gesture officials said reflects the care and compassion she brings to the classroom each day.

Julie Jackson

Jackson has more than 18 years of experience in education and has spent much of her career working in special education at Starr Elementary.

After beginning as a substitute teacher in the district, Jackson was hired at Starr and has since worked with students ranging from Young Fives through fifth grade in Level 1 and Level 2 special education programs.

PCS described Jackson as someone who thrives on building meaningful relationships with students while helping them navigate both academic and personal challenges. District officials praised her compassion, patience and empathy, noting that she consistently puts students’ needs first.

According to PCS, Jackson especially enjoys helping students work through difficult concepts and seeing the moment when things finally click. The district said those moments create a shared sense of pride and accomplishment for both Jackson and her students.

Noel Muselin

Muselin has spent 20 years in education, including the past 15 at Plainwell Community Schools. She currently works with seventh- and eighth-grade students through the district’s RISE Academy program.

Throughout her career, Muselin has taught elementary and middle school students, including second through fourth grades, seventh- and eighth-grade science, and students in the Plainwell Virtual program.

PCS said Muselin has dedicated her career to helping students succeed, particularly those who may need a different approach in order to thrive in school. District officials credited her with creating an environment where students feel heard, supported and encouraged to grow both academically and personally.

In addition to her classroom responsibilities, Muselin serves as an assistant coach for freshman volleyball and seventh-grade girls basketball while also chairing the middle school’s Character Education Team.

District officials said Muselin’s passion for education and commitment to students continue to make a lasting impact throughout Plainwell Community Schools.