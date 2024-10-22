Pedestrian injured in Constantine Twp. crash

CONSTANTINE TWP. — A pedestrian received life-threatening injuries when a vehicle tried to avoid a crash on Constantine Road Thursday night.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department, the incident occurred near the 65000 block of Constantine Road in Constantine Twp., when deputies responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.

Police claim the pedestrian was speaking with a motorist that was in their vehicle, which was parked facing northbound in the southbound lane of the road with its lights on. A second motorist was traveling southbound on the road, who police claim was unable to determine which lane the parked vehicle was in. When the second driver realized the parked vehicle was in their lane opposing the traffic flow, that driver swerved to the right and hit the pedestrian.

The pedestrian had aid rendered to them by officers on scene along with Constantine Fire Rescue until the pedestrian was airlifted to a hospital for their injuries, which police claim are life-threatening.

The drivers of both vehicles reportedly were taken to an area hospital for blood draws, and it is not clear whether alcohol or drugs were factors in the incident. The incident remains under investigation.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by White Pigeon Police, Constantine Police, Centreville Fire, Constantine Fire Rescue, LifeCare, and Aircare.