Several proposals on local ballots

Registered voters in several Van Buren County Townships and one city will be asked to vote on proposals in their respective township or city.

Proposals include the following:

Antwerp Township Road Millage Renewal

Shall the expiring previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution in Sections 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31, 33, 34, 35 and 36 in Antwerp Township, of up to 1.0 mills ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value), as reduced to .9945 mills by the required millage rollbacks, be renewed at and increased up to 1.0 mills ($1.00 per $1,000 of taxable value) and levied for four years, 2025 through 2028 inclusive, for the maintenance, repairs, upgrades and improvement of Township roads in the above sections, raising an estimated $377,469 in the first year that the millage is levied? If approved, this would be a renewal millage.

City of Bangor Road Millage Renewal

Shall the City of Bangor, County of Van Buren, Michigan, continue with the previously voted road millage currently levied at 1.4874 mills, for an additional four (4) years (2025-2029)? Said millage will assist with necessary road improvements and maintenance within the City of Bangor. The annual millage ($1.4874 per $1000 of taxable value) to be levied in the first year (2025) is estimated to produce an annual capture of $66,343. A portion of the revenue collected may be required to be distributed to Downtown Development Authorities, Tax Increment Financing Authorities, Local Development Financing Authorities and Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities established in Bangor City.

Bloomingdale Township Road Millage Levy

Shall Bloomingdale Township impose a millage renewal of 3.7329 mils ($3.7329 per $1000 of taxable value on real and personal property), subject to the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, section 6, of the Michigan Constitution, for a period of four years, 2025 through 2029 inclusive, for the purpose of road maintenance, improvements, repair, and construction? It is estimated the revenue collected by Bloomingdale Township as a result of this proposal will be $462,398.31 in the first year the millage is levied based on the most recent taxable value.

Paw Paw Township Senior Services Millage Renewal

Shall the previously voted millage of .50 mil in tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes and Public Act 39 of 1976, within the Township of Paw Paw be renewed at 0.4937 mill ($0.4937 per $1,000 of taxable value) for the 2 year period of 2024 through 2025 inclusive (2024, 2025) for the purpose of providing activities and general senior services pursuant to Public Act 39 of 1976 for individuals 60 years of age or older? A portion of the revenue collection may be required to be distributed to the Downtown Development Authorities, Tax Increment Financing Authorities, Local Development Financing Authorities and Brownfield Redevelopment Authorities established in Van Buren County, Village of Paw Paw. It is estimated that the revenue generated on this proposal will be $158,000 in the first year of the levy.

Waverly Township Renewal Of Services For Older Persons

This proposal is a request to renew the extra-voted millage for services to individuals who are age sixty (60) years and older. Shall the tax limitation imposed under Article IX Section 6 of the Michigan Constitution, on ad valorem taxes within the Township of Waverly, Van Buren County, Michigan, be renewed by .50 (one half) mill ($.50 per $1,000.00) of taxable value on all real and personal property in Waverly Township, Van Buren County, Michigan, for the five year period of 2024-2028 inclusive for the purposes of appropriating funds for activities and/or services for older persons, meaning individuals the age sixty (60) years and over, pursuant to Public Act 39, 1976? The Township of Waverly would collect the money and contract to provide services. It is anticipated that the revenue collected by Waverly Township as a result of this proposal will be approximately $45,729.09 in the first calendar year of the levy.

Renewal Of Road Millage for Township Road Improvements and Services

Shall the previously voted increase in the tax limitation imposed under Article IX, Sec. 6 of the Michigan Constitution on general ad valorem taxes within Waverly Township reduced by the required rollback to 1.9570 for a period of five years (2025 through 2029 inclusive), for Township Road Improvements and Repairs; and shall the township levy such renewal millage for said purpose, thereby raising in the first year an estimated sum of $182,916.34.

Gobles Public Schools Sinking Fund Millage Renewal

This proposal will allow the school district to continue to levy the building and site sinking fund millage that expires with the 2025 tax levy. Shall the currently authorized millage rate of 2 mills ($2.00 on each $1,000 of taxable valuation) which may be assessed against all property in Gobles Public Schools, Van Buren and Allegan Counties, Michigan, be renewed for a period of 10 years, 2026 to 2035, inclusive, to continue to provide for a sinking fund for the construction or repair of school buildings and for all other purposes authorized by law; the estimate of the revenue the school district will collect if the millage is approved and levied in 2026 is approximately $474,957 (this is a renewal of millage that will expire with the 2025 tax levy)?