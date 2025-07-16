Pick-up crashes in to semi, driver dies

On July 14th 2025 at 0619 hours Allegan County Central Dispatch received a call regarding a serious traffic crash that occurred on M-40 Ave near 141st Ave, in Fillmore Township. Preliminary investigation indicates that a pickup truck was traveling north on M-40 and went into the south bound lane of travel where it struck a semi-truck head on.

The pickup truck was occupied by a single occupant and was deceased when first responders arrived on scene. The driver of the semi-truck sustained non-life threating injuries and was transported to Holland Hospital for treatment.

The roadway was closed for investigation but has since reopened. This crash remains under investigation by the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office and Michigan State Police. The names of the victim and truck driver will not be released until the notification of family/friends. Alcohol and speed are not believed to be contributing factors.

