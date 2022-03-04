The Clare boys basketball team poses with the Jack Pine Conference trophy to celebrate their league championship. The Pioneers clinched the title with a 66-49 victory at Meridian Friday.

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

With a Jack Pine Conference championship on their minds, the Clare boys basketball team made the trip to Meridian on Friday. The Pioneers took care of business, taking down the second place Mustangs, 66-49 and clinching the league title outright.

“I can’t say enough about the energy and intensity that this group brings every night,” head coach Matt Alexander said. “It has been a great turnaround from last season and the credit goes to the boys and the team first mentality they have. I enjoy this group so much and hope we keep this season rolling.”

The Pioneers got things started in the first with a pair of three pointers by Lane Ingram and seven points by Jacob Recker, as they led 15-13 after one.

Seven more points in the second by Recker and five by Karson Tocco helped the Pioneers push that gap to 33-24 and an eight point frame by Ingram in the third helped Clare to a 46-40 advantage entering the fourth.

“First quarter was a back-and-forth battle, we made some poor decisions on offense to start the third quarter which led to Meridian getting some easy looks to tie it up at 36,” Alexander said. “Our guys turned it up another level and ended the game on a 30-13 run sparked by our defense once again.”

Ingram’s big night continued there, where he hit a pair of late threes that helped ice the contest.

The Pioneers had Recker put in 25 points, Ingram drilled five treys and finished with 24 points, Miles Haggart netted 10, Tocco added five and Al Warner and Caden Dunn added one point apiece.

On Tuesday, Clare won a lopsided non-league game at Lakeview, 77-39.

“Good team win,” Alexander said. “We need to stay focused this week and continue to prepare for districts next week.”

Ingram led the way with 18 points, Warner and Dunn added 12 points each Recker had 12 and Haggart poured in 10.

Clare (17-2 overall, 13-0 JPC) wrapped up the regular season at home against Pinconning on Tuesday. The Pioneers playing a Division 2 district at Chippewa Hills, beginning on Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s game between Gladwin and Chip Hills.