by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

The second ranked McBain Northern Michigan Christian boys basketball team continued their fantastic regular season on Saturday, defeating a solid Frankfort squad, 61-49.

The host Comets led the non-league game 18-15 after the first quarter and 33-29 at the half, and pulled away to lead 49-39 entering the fourth.

“The game went back and forth the entire first half,” head coach Kyle Benthem said. “When we would hit shots, Frankfort would come down and hit shots to come back. Second half we changed a few things on offense and defensive end. We still need to learn to play defense every possession down the court. I was happy with the effort of Ethan Bennett off the bench.”

Trevin Winkle led the team with 17 points, Blake DeZeeuw scored 16 and Landan Ochampaugh put in eight.

On Thursday, Feb. 24 NMC won a home Highland Conference game, 73-46 over visiting Beal City.

“I was happy with our offense,” Benthem said. “We were able to score the ball and we had 10 guys score. In the second half we got lazy on defense and didn’t play team defense. I want to thank the community for supporting us so well and filling up the gym every night. It has been a huge part of our success.”

The Comets held a 16-11 lead after the first quarter but took control of things in the second, pulling to a 39-19 lead by the half. They also led 59-39 entering the fourth.

Winkle broke free for 33 points in this one while Ochampaugh and Seth VanHaitsma scored six apiece.

NMC (19-0 overall, 15-0 Highland) finished the regular season at McBain on Thursday. The Comets host a Division 4 regional, beginning Wednesday against the winner of Monday’s game between Marion and Pentwater.