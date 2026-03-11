Plainwell cheer team places sixth at Division 2 State Finals

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

MOUNT PLEASANT—The Plainwell competitive cheer team capped another strong season Saturday with a sixth-place finish at the Michigan High School Athletic Association Division 2 State Finals at McGuirk Arena on the campus of Central Michigan University.

The Trojans totaled 767.52 points across the three rounds of competition, marking their third consecutive appearance at the state finals.

Plainwell posted a 231.90 in Round 1, followed by a 222.82 in Round 2 and 312.80 in Round 3 to secure sixth place among the eight teams competing in the finals.

The Trojans earned their spot in the state finals the previous week by placing fourth at the Division 2 regional at Forest Hills Northern High School, securing the final qualifying position in a tightly contested field.

Allen Park won the Division 2 state championship with a score of 790.40, followed closely by Gibraltar Carlson (790.08) and Carleton Airport (779.50).

The state finals appearance capped an impressive season for the Trojans, who also claimed Wolverine Conference and district championships before advancing through the regional round.

Plainwell’s run was led by a senior class that helped guide the program to continued success.

“The PHS Competitive Cheer team had an amazing competition today at CMU, marking their third consecutive appearance at the State Finals,” the district said in a social media post. “Their season ended with an impressive sixth-place finish in Division 2.”

The Trojans’ roster featured 10 seniors, who played a key role in the team’s strong finish and championship performances during the season.

“What a remarkable season it has been for the Competitive Cheer team, guided by ten exceptional senior Trojans,” the district added.