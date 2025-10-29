Plainwell Christmas Project opens enrollment

Volunteers prepare packages for last year’s Plainwell Volunteer Christmas Project. Enrollment for PVCP is open through Friday, Nov. 14. (File photo)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The Plainwell Volunteer Christmas Project (PVCP) has been a staple in the community for more than 50 years, with the program helping to make the holiday season a little merrier for families in need who reside in the Plainwell School District.

And this year, the PVCP has gone “high tech,” with families now able to enroll in the program online.

“(The online enrollment) makes it super easy,” incoming PVCP director Julia Wilkinson said. “We also have online signups to adopt a family for anyone who wants to help out that way.”

In addition to online enrollment, paper forms are still available at all Plainwell Community Schools buildings along with Plainwell City Hall, Ransom District Library and Christian Neighbors.

Participants must reside in the Plainwell School District to be eligible. Deadline for enrollment is Friday, Nov. 14.

“The need is real, this year more than ever,” Wilkinson said. “But so is the kindness in this community. Every volunteer plays a part in turning stress into joy for a local family—that’s what makes the Christmas Project so special.”

Community members wishing to contribute to the PVCP can do so, as mentioned, by adopting a family. Other ways to helps are by donating money and/or gifts; by donating time on sorting/boxing day when the care packages are assembled; and by joining the organization’s board.

Donation boxes will also be set up around Plainwell at different businesses to collect food and toys.

“We definitely were a little light last year, so let’s fill them up,” Wilkinson said.

Sorting day this year will take place on Friday, Dec. 19, at Plainwell High School. Pickup day is the morning of Monday, Dec. 20. Volunteers for pickup must be 18 or older.

“Our volunteers are incredible,” Wilkinson said. “They show up, roll up their sleeves and make Christmas happen.”

PVCP will also be holding a pair of Dine to Donate fundraisers.

The first is at the Plainwell Pizza Hut on Wednesday, Nov. 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. The second is at the Otsego Culver’s on Monday, Dec. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m.

“In those cases, if families join us, the restaurant gives us part of the sales as a donation,” Wilkinson said.

The program has also set up a Venmo account for donations: @plainwellchristmas.

PVCP began in 1973 when a group of like-minded individuals got together to help families in need within the Plainwell School District. The mission has remained the same ever since.

Those who want to stay up to date on future fundraisers and the PVCP in generally can do so by liking/following the organization’s Facebook page.

For more information, contact plainwellchristmas@gmail.com or (269) 454-4012.

“The Christmas Project helps take some of the stress out of the season and reminds families of the joy of the season,” Wilkinson said.