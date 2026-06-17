Plainwell Education Foundation supports several initiatives in the district

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Reading initiatives, student mentorship programs, sensory-support equipment and career-readiness opportunities are among the projects that recently received funding through the Plainwell Education Foundation’s Teacher Mini-Grant Program.

The program provides flexible funding for teachers and staff members looking to bring new ideas, materials and experiences into their classrooms.

According to foundation officials, the grants are intended to support creative lessons, hands-on learning opportunities, specialized materials and pilot programs that may not otherwise be possible through traditional school funding.

The Plainwell Education Foundation works with educators and community supporters to enhance learning opportunities throughout the district by investing directly in classroom experiences that benefit students.

Through the Teacher Mini-Grant Program, teachers are able to turn innovative ideas into reality while expanding opportunities for students at all grade levels.

This year’s grants supported a variety of projects throughout the district, including:

Dive Into Reading at Cooper’s Literacy Celebration ($610)

Cooper Elementary received funding to expand its literacy celebration from a one-month reading initiative into a three-month schoolwide event running throughout March, April and May.

Students participate in themed spirit days and shared reading experiences designed to build excitement around books while encouraging long-term reading habits. The goal is to help students see reading as something enjoyable that extends beyond classroom assignments.

Cooper Dudes Program ($398)

The Cooper Dudes program provides mentorship opportunities for students who may not have consistent positive male role models in their lives and who face academic or behavioral challenges.

Each week, students spend time with volunteer mentors through activities, games and shared lunches designed to build relationships, confidence and social skills.

Grant funding will help cover the cost of program supplies and materials.

Busy Body 1st Graders ($250)

This project focuses on providing first-grade students with resources that support different learning styles and needs.

Funding will be used to expand classroom library options, purchase educational games and add flexible seating options such as ball chairs.

Educators believe the additions will help improve student engagement, encourage cooperative learning and support students who benefit from movement while learning.

Koala’s Recess Experience ($250)

Additional recess equipment will be purchased to create more opportunities for physical activity and social interaction at Cooper Elementary.

The grant will help provide items such as balls, jump ropes, chalk, bubbles, hula hoops and sand toys. School officials noted that active recess not only promotes physical health, but also helps students develop teamwork, communication and problem-solving skills.

Classroom Rug for Carpet Time ($515)

A kindergarten classroom at Gilkey Elementary will receive a new classroom rug, which serves as the central gathering space for daily activities such as morning meetings, story time and group instruction.

After more than a decade of use, the current rug has reached the end of its lifespan. The replacement will provide students with a clean and welcoming space for learning for years to come.

Dungeons & Dragons ($200)

Plainwell Middle School received funding for a Dungeons & Dragons program that educators say offers much more than a traditional game experience.

The tabletop role-playing game encourages creativity, critical thinking, literacy, communication skills and teamwork while also helping students develop problem-solving and social-emotional skills.

School officials described it as a structured and engaging way for students to learn while building relationships with peers.

Drive to Work Program ($600)

The Drive to Work program at Renaissance High School helps 18-year-old students obtain their driver’s licenses when family support or outside resources may be limited.

Staff members assist students throughout the licensing process, from preparing for the written permit test to practicing driving skills and completing the road test.

The program supports the school’s College and Career Readiness curriculum while helping students gain independence and improve access to employment and educational opportunities.

Steamroller Deluxe for Starr Room ($797)

Starr Elementary’s sensory-regulation room will receive a Steamroller Deluxe, a specialized piece of equipment designed to provide deep-pressure sensory input for students who need additional support with self-regulation. Students crawl through a series of rollers that help calm the nervous system, improve body awareness and prepare them to return to the classroom ready to learn.

School staff believe the equipment will expand sensory-support options despite limited space within the room.

Cuddle Box ($550)

Another Starr Elementary grant will fund the purchase of a Boundex Cuddle Box for students in the school’s special education program.

The equipment is designed to provide safe, structured sensory input for students with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other sensory-processing needs.

Educators say the Cuddle Box can help students regulate emotions, improve focus and increase access to learning opportunities throughout the school day.

Marketing & Communication Club — Phase 2 Expansion ($260)

Plainwell High School’s student-led Marketing & Communication Club will use grant funding to expand its podcast and digital-media efforts.

The club launched “The Trojan Table,” a student-produced podcast focused on student voices, school culture and community conversations.

Additional equipment and editing software will allow students to improve production quality while gaining hands-on experience with modern media and marketing tools.

Refresh of School Banners ($500)

Funding also was awarded for new school banners recognizing athletic teams, student organizations and extracurricular programs.

The displays will highlight a variety of student activities, including athletics, robotics, student government, performing arts and service organizations. School officials hope the project will strengthen school pride while providing broader recognition for student accomplishments across the district.

The grants touched every level of Plainwell Community Schools, from kindergarten classrooms and elementary recesses to high school media programs and career-readiness initiatives.

Together, the projects reflect the many ways educators across the district are working to create meaningful learning experiences for students both inside and outside the classroom.

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