Otsego District Library begins summer reading program

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Summer reading programs are about more than simply giving children something to do while school is out.

They provide opportunities to maintain and strengthen reading skills, encourage lifelong learning and help foster a love of books that can last well beyond the summer months.

Those goals are at the heart of the Otsego District Library’s 2026 Summer Reading Program, “Little Seeds, Big Stories: Watch Us Grow,” which runs from June 20 through Aug. 1.

“The Summer Reading Program is an important opportunity to help children maintain and strengthen their reading skills while school is out for the summer,” library director Andrea Estelle said. “It encourages lifelong learning, builds confidence, and helps foster a positive relationship with books and reading.”

The annual program has become a staple of the community. Estelle said the library typically sees approximately 700 children and 300 teens participate each summer.

Registration for the program began Monday, June 15. Children and teens who register by Friday, June 19, will receive a signup prize, although registration will remain open through Saturday, July 11.

Participants set a reading goal, track their progress throughout the summer and then turn in completed finisher slips. Those who complete the program will receive a finisher prize bag, select a free book and be entered into drawings for several grand prizes.

Among the grand prizes available this year are Meijer gift cards valued at $100, $200 and $300, along with additional prize packages that include memberships to John Ball Zoo and Frederik Meijer Gardens, as well as an indoor amusement center package.

The program officially kicks off with the “Little Seeds, Big Stories: Watch Us Grow” Kick-Off Party from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, June 20.

The free event will feature a bounce house, inflatable obstacle course, craft stations, air-brush tattoos, popcorn, popsicles and opportunities for families to register for the summer reading program.

The library’s theme this year centers around plants, gardens and growth. Visitors entering the library will find giant butterfly displays and a magical beanstalk installation designed to help bring that theme to life.

In addition to the reading component, the program features a full slate of activities for children, teens and families throughout the summer.

For younger participants, recurring programs include Nature Tales & Trails on Tuesdays, Tiny Sprouts on Wednesdays, Wild Wonders Wednesday programs and Nature Makers Science Club on Thursdays.

The schedule includes a variety of special guests and presentations, including naturalist Don Newman, magician Thomas, WOOD TV8 meteorologist Blake Harms and representatives from Abbott Farms, who will present programs focused on beekeeping and pollination.

Children also can participate in movie days, science activities, crafts, nature exploration and a foam party hosted by entertainer Joel Tacey.

Middle school and high school students have their own lineup of activities through programs such as Branching Out, Plots & Petals Book Club, Ink & Ivy Writing Club and Nature Studio.

Those offerings include watercolor painting, clay art, nature presentations, gardening activities, creative writing challenges, rock painting, woodworking projects and visits from community organizations and guest presenters.

Families also can participate in the library’s Sprout & Seek Downtown Otsego Scavenger Hunt, which runs throughout the summer.

The community-wide activity challenges participants to locate hidden flowers, fruits and vegetables displayed in windows at local businesses and organizations throughout downtown Otsego. Completed scavenger hunt sheets can be returned to the library for a prize.

The library also is hosting a Scholastic Book Fair through June 27 and will offer weekly prize drawings throughout the summer for participants who attend programs and complete activities.

For Estelle, however, the heart of the program remains helping children discover the joy of reading.

“What I look forward to most each year is seeing children discover the joy of reading and become excited about reading,” she said. “That is what public libraries are for — to learn and enjoy reading simply for the fun of it.”

Estelle said the program also serves as an opportunity for families and friends to spend time together while taking advantage of everything the library has to offer.

“The library is also a wonderful community space where friends can meet and enjoy the space together,” she said. “I often see families and friends meet up at a library program, spend some time together enjoying the library, and then head to the park for a picnic — the perfect summer day.”

Throughout the summer, library staff hope the program continues to do what it has done for years — encourage reading, create connections and help young readers continue growing one book at a time.