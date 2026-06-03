Plainwell HS recognizes 34 Top Honors graduates from Class of 2026

By Jason Wesseldyk
Sports Editor
Each year, Plainwell High School recognizes members of its graduating class who achieve grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher.
For the Class of 2026, 34 students earned Top Honors recognition.
Leading the group were valedictorian Hiro Nguyen and salutatorian Josephine Longcore, both of whom distinguished themselves in the classroom and through their involvement in a variety of extracurricular activities.
Nguyen, the son of Marie Tsuji and Thang Nguyen, plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and study aerospace engineering.
Along with being named valedictorian, Nguyen was involved in robotics, Quiz Bowl, National Honor Society, cross country, swimming, track and field, Multicultural Club, Comic Book Club and PALs during his time at Plainwell High School.
His honors include being named a National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar with Distinction, Academic All-State in cross country and swimming, Wolverine Conference Scholar-Athlete and recipient of the Michigan Seal of Biliteracy.
Longcore, the daughter of Andra and Ben Longcore, plans to attend the University of Michigan and major in secondary education.
During her time at Plainwell High School, she participated in cross country, track and field, Quiz Bowl, musical productions and National Honor Society.
Her honors and accomplishments include AP Scholar recognition and academic All-State honors in cross country and track and field.
The following students also earned Top Honors recognition from Plainwell High:
Brady Aernie
Parents: Andrew Aernie and Kellay Ridderman
College/Major: Albion College, Pre-Veterinary
Activities: Football, wrestling, track, NHS, NAMI
Honors/Awards: Top Honors, Academic All-State, Honorable Mention All-Conference (football)
Chibueze Amaezechi
Parents: Kate and Joshua Amaezechi
College/Major: Michigan State University, Engineering
Activities: Basketball, football, Multicultural Club, NHS
Honors/Awards: Top Honors, Honorable Mention All-State, First Team All-Conference (basketball, twice), Second Team All-Conference (football)
Brooklyn Barrows
Parents: Andrea and Gordon Barrows
College/Major: Western Michigan University, Music Education and Clarinet Performance
Activities: Marching Band, Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra, Pep Band
Grant Comer
Parents: Heather and Tom Comer
College/Major: Alma College, Business Administration and Coaching
Activities: Varsity Football Captain, Varsity Golf, Student Athletic Leadership Team Co-President, Student Senate Vice President, NHS Treasurer, MASC/MAHS Michigan Board of Delegates Representative, Big Brother Big Sister Mentor
Honors/Awards: Top Honors, AP Scholar, Alma College Distinguished Presidential Scholarship
Lillie Cross
Parents: Mary and Jamie Cross
College/Major: Grand Valley State University, Finance and Business
Activities: National Honor Society, Volleyball, Red Cross Club, PALs
Elise Fontaine
Parents: Anna and Dru Fontaine
College/Major: Michigan State University, Environmental Biology
Activities: Varsity Tennis, Red Cross Club, NHS, Tae Kwon Do
Honors/Awards: Honor Roll, Art Hop Award, Digital Photography Award, PALs Nominee, Top Honors
Autumn Gravelyn
Parents: Tara and Luke Gravelyn
College/Major: Michigan State University, Political Science and Pre-Law
Activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Tennis, NHS, Student Senate, Multicultural Club
Honors/Awards: Top Honors, First Team All-Conference (volleyball, twice), First Team All-Region (twice), Academic All-State (three times), 2,000-plus career assists
Anna Hall
Parents: Rex and Shelley Hall
College/Major: Kalamazoo College, Biology
Activities: NHS, Tennis, PALs
Andrew Hampton
Parents: Tom and Krista Hampton
College/Major: Kalamazoo College, Biology
Activities: Baseball, Tennis
Honors/Awards: Baseball – First Team All-State, All-Region, All-District, First Team All-Conference, Second Team All-Conference, Honorable Mention All-Conference, Academic All-Region, Academic All-District. Tennis – Honorable Mention All-Conference. Hockey – Honorable Mention All-Conference. Student of the Month. Honor Roll.
Payton Hanselman
Parents: William Steimel and Catherine Hanselman
College/Major: Wayland Carpenter & Millwright Apprentice Training Center
Activities: National Honor Society
Honors/Awards: Top Honors
Shea Hodapp
Parents: Pat and Sarah Hodapp
College/Major: Michigan State University, Environmental Science and Sustainability
Activities: Red Cross Club, National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer
Honors/Awards: AP Scholar, All-Conference Second Team, Top Honors
Joseph Hoffman
Parents: Jennifer and Nathan Hoffman
College/Major: University of Michigan, Engineering
Activities: Swim (Captain), Cross Country, The Trojan Table (Founder), Volunteer work at school facilities
Honors/Awards: Student of the Month, Honor Roll, Honors Diploma, Top Honors, AP Scholar with Honor
Ava Klann
Parents: Malisa Klann and Doug Klann
College/Major: Michigan State University, Business
Activities: Musical, Jazz Band, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society
Honors/Awards: AP Scholar Award, AP Scholar with Distinction, KACS Outstanding Chemistry Student Award, Top Honors
Ella LaPenna
Parents: Jill and Nick LaPenna
College/Major: Kalamazoo College, Biology and Optometry
Activities: Varsity Competitive Cheer (4 years), Varsity Track (4 years), Cheer Leadership Council, NHS Co-Vice President, Student Senate Secretary, SALT Co-President and Social Media Manager, PALs, Red Cross Club Officer, UMatter Club
Honors/Awards: Top Honors
Benjamin Lynes
Parents: Christine and Kyle Lynes
College/Major: University of Michigan, Electrical Engineering
Activities: NHS, Red Cross Club
Aiden Mallory
Parents: James and Linsey Mallory
College/Major: Michigan Technological University, Biomedical Engineering
Activities: NHS, VEX Robotics, Choir, Cross Country, Track, Scouts
Honors/Awards: Eagle Scout, Top Honors, Four-time State Qualifier in VEX Robotics
Daniel Mansheim
Parents: Tom and Lisa Mansheim
College/Major: Purdue University, Civil Engineering
Activities: Comic Book Club, Operations Department employee, Fitness/Gym
Honors/Awards: AP Scholar with Honor, VFW Outstanding Spokesperson for Freedom, National Merit Letter of Commendation, Top Honors
Lauren Marlett
Parents: Analinda Rees
College/Major: Northern Michigan University, English
Activities: Jazz Band, Marching Band, Tennis, Volleyball, Winter Guard
Honors/Awards: National Honor Society, Coaches Award (Volleyball), Honor Roll
Samantha McDaniel
Parents: Gwen and Chad McDaniel
College/Major: Kalamazoo Valley Community College, Dental Hygiene
Activities: Student Senate, SALT, NHS
Honors/Awards: Top Honors
Madison Nieuwenhuis
Parents: Robert and Rebecca Nieuwenhuis
College/Major: University of Iowa, Sports Recreation and Management
Activities: Wrestling, NHS, Red Cross Club, Class of 2026 Officer
Honors/Awards: Honors Diploma, Top Honors, Academic All-State, Tricia Saunders Award
Brooke Pazderka
Parents: Thuy and Phil Pazderka
College/Major: Michigan State University, Biology
Activities: Sideline Cheer, Competitive Cheer, Tennis, Red Cross Club, NHS
Sophia Petersen
Parents: Jason and Stephanie Petersen
College/Major: Michigan State University, Veterinary Nursing
Activities: National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer, Red Cross Club
Honors/Awards: NHS Hours Leader (Junior Year), Honor Roll, Student of the Month, Top Honors
Claire Pipkorn
Parents: Rebecca and David Pipkorn
College/Major: University of Alabama, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering
Activities: Tennis, Red Cross Club, Quiz Bowl, NHS, PALs
Honors/Awards: National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar
Delainey Poel
Parents: Jamie and Marc Poel
College/Major: Grand Valley State University, Social Work
Activities: NHS, Red Cross Club, Track and Field
Emerson Rentfrow
Parents: Stefanie and Todd Rentfrow
College/Major: Michigan State University, Cardiology
Activities: Plainwell Cheer, NHS
Honors/Awards: National Honor Society, Honor Roll, Top Honors
Anna Schierbeek
Parents: Susie and Todd Schierbeek
College/Major: University of Michigan, Biology, Health and Society
Activities: Soccer, Basketball, PALs, Red Cross Club, Camp Counselor
Honors/Awards: Second Team All-Conference (Soccer), Team First Award (Basketball), Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award, Top Honors
Jack Sherer
Parents: Ginny and Ron Sherer
College/Major: Michigan State University, International Relations
Activities: Cross Country, Track and Field, Quiz Bowl, Comic Book Club
Honors/Awards: Top Honors
Ava Stanton
Parents: Kara Courtney
College/Major: Michigan State University, Psychology
Activities: Sideline and Competitive Cheer, Tennis, Red Cross Club, National Honor Society, French Club, NAMI
Honors/Awards: AP Scholar with Honor, Individual Academic All-State, Top Honors
Gwen Todd
Parents: Bryan and Leslie Todd
College/Major: Hope College
Activities: Cross Country, Track and Field, Quiz Bowl, NHS, Student Athletic Leadership Team (SALT)
Honors/Awards: Wolverine Conference Scholar-Athlete Award, Honor Roll, Student of the Month, Honors Diploma, Top Honors
Brooklyn Wagenaar
Parents: Sara and Scott Wagenaar
College/Major: Michigan State University, Political Theory and Constitutional Democracy
Activities: NHS Chairperson, Red Cross Club, Sideline and Competitive Cheer Captain, Competitive Dance Captain, Student Senate President, Multicultural Club Leadership Team, Christmas Project Student Ambassador
Honors/Awards: NHS Leadership Award (twice), NHS Service Award, AP Scholar Award
Alyssa Weldon
Parents: Seth and Carrie Weldon
College/Major: University of Michigan, Kinesiology
Activities: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Soccer, NHS, Red Cross Club, PALs, SPCA Volunteer
Honors/Awards: Second Team All-Conference (Basketball), Second Team All-Conference (Soccer), Honorable Mention (Soccer), Outstanding Senior Award, AP Scholar, Top Honors
Teagen Wilson
Parents: Laura and Erik Wilson
College/Major: Indiana University, Finance and Real Estate
Activities: Varsity Tennis, Varsity Golf, Varsity Soccer, Student Athletic Leadership Team, National Honor Society Officer
Honors/Awards: Top Honors