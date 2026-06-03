Plainwell HS recognizes 34 Top Honors graduates from Class of 2026

This year, 34 Plainwell seniors graduated with a GPA of 4.0 or higher, earning them Top Honors recognition. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

Each year, Plainwell High School recognizes members of its graduating class who achieve grade-point averages of 4.0 or higher.

For the Class of 2026, 34 students earned Top Honors recognition.

Leading the group were valedictorian Hiro Nguyen and salutatorian Josephine Longcore, both of whom distinguished themselves in the classroom and through their involvement in a variety of extracurricular activities.

Nguyen, the son of Marie Tsuji and Thang Nguyen, plans to attend the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and study aerospace engineering.

Along with being named valedictorian, Nguyen was involved in robotics, Quiz Bowl, National Honor Society, cross country, swimming, track and field, Multicultural Club, Comic Book Club and PALs during his time at Plainwell High School.

His honors include being named a National Merit Finalist, AP Scholar with Distinction, Academic All-State in cross country and swimming, Wolverine Conference Scholar-Athlete and recipient of the Michigan Seal of Biliteracy.

Longcore, the daughter of Andra and Ben Longcore, plans to attend the University of Michigan and major in secondary education.

During her time at Plainwell High School, she participated in cross country, track and field, Quiz Bowl, musical productions and National Honor Society.

Her honors and accomplishments include AP Scholar recognition and academic All-State honors in cross country and track and field.

The following students also earned Top Honors recognition from Plainwell High:

Brady Aernie

Parents: Andrew Aernie and Kellay Ridderman

College/Major: Albion College, Pre-Veterinary

Activities: Football, wrestling, track, NHS, NAMI

Honors/Awards: Top Honors, Academic All-State, Honorable Mention All-Conference (football)

Chibueze Amaezechi

Parents: Kate and Joshua Amaezechi

College/Major: Michigan State University, Engineering

Activities: Basketball, football, Multicultural Club, NHS

Honors/Awards: Top Honors, Honorable Mention All-State, First Team All-Conference (basketball, twice), Second Team All-Conference (football)

Brooklyn Barrows

Parents: Andrea and Gordon Barrows

College/Major: Western Michigan University, Music Education and Clarinet Performance

Activities: Marching Band, Kalamazoo Junior Symphony Orchestra, Pep Band

Grant Comer

Parents: Heather and Tom Comer

College/Major: Alma College, Business Administration and Coaching

Activities: Varsity Football Captain, Varsity Golf, Student Athletic Leadership Team Co-President, Student Senate Vice President, NHS Treasurer, MASC/MAHS Michigan Board of Delegates Representative, Big Brother Big Sister Mentor

Honors/Awards: Top Honors, AP Scholar, Alma College Distinguished Presidential Scholarship

Lillie Cross

Parents: Mary and Jamie Cross

College/Major: Grand Valley State University, Finance and Business

Activities: National Honor Society, Volleyball, Red Cross Club, PALs

Elise Fontaine

Parents: Anna and Dru Fontaine

College/Major: Michigan State University, Environmental Biology

Activities: Varsity Tennis, Red Cross Club, NHS, Tae Kwon Do

Honors/Awards: Honor Roll, Art Hop Award, Digital Photography Award, PALs Nominee, Top Honors

Autumn Gravelyn

Parents: Tara and Luke Gravelyn

College/Major: Michigan State University, Political Science and Pre-Law

Activities: Varsity Volleyball, Varsity Tennis, NHS, Student Senate, Multicultural Club

Honors/Awards: Top Honors, First Team All-Conference (volleyball, twice), First Team All-Region (twice), Academic All-State (three times), 2,000-plus career assists

Anna Hall

Parents: Rex and Shelley Hall

College/Major: Kalamazoo College, Biology

Activities: NHS, Tennis, PALs

Andrew Hampton

Parents: Tom and Krista Hampton

College/Major: Kalamazoo College, Biology

Activities: Baseball, Tennis

Honors/Awards: Baseball – First Team All-State, All-Region, All-District, First Team All-Conference, Second Team All-Conference, Honorable Mention All-Conference, Academic All-Region, Academic All-District. Tennis – Honorable Mention All-Conference. Hockey – Honorable Mention All-Conference. Student of the Month. Honor Roll.

Payton Hanselman

Parents: William Steimel and Catherine Hanselman

College/Major: Wayland Carpenter & Millwright Apprentice Training Center

Activities: National Honor Society

Honors/Awards: Top Honors

Shea Hodapp

Parents: Pat and Sarah Hodapp

College/Major: Michigan State University, Environmental Science and Sustainability

Activities: Red Cross Club, National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer

Honors/Awards: AP Scholar, All-Conference Second Team, Top Honors

Joseph Hoffman

Parents: Jennifer and Nathan Hoffman

College/Major: University of Michigan, Engineering

Activities: Swim (Captain), Cross Country, The Trojan Table (Founder), Volunteer work at school facilities

Honors/Awards: Student of the Month, Honor Roll, Honors Diploma, Top Honors, AP Scholar with Honor

Ava Klann

Parents: Malisa Klann and Doug Klann

College/Major: Michigan State University, Business

Activities: Musical, Jazz Band, National Honor Society, Tri-M Music Honor Society

Honors/Awards: AP Scholar Award, AP Scholar with Distinction, KACS Outstanding Chemistry Student Award, Top Honors

Ella LaPenna

Parents: Jill and Nick LaPenna

College/Major: Kalamazoo College, Biology and Optometry

Activities: Varsity Competitive Cheer (4 years), Varsity Track (4 years), Cheer Leadership Council, NHS Co-Vice President, Student Senate Secretary, SALT Co-President and Social Media Manager, PALs, Red Cross Club Officer, UMatter Club

Honors/Awards: Top Honors

Benjamin Lynes

Parents: Christine and Kyle Lynes

College/Major: University of Michigan, Electrical Engineering

Activities: NHS, Red Cross Club

Aiden Mallory

Parents: James and Linsey Mallory

College/Major: Michigan Technological University, Biomedical Engineering

Activities: NHS, VEX Robotics, Choir, Cross Country, Track, Scouts

Honors/Awards: Eagle Scout, Top Honors, Four-time State Qualifier in VEX Robotics

Daniel Mansheim

Parents: Tom and Lisa Mansheim

College/Major: Purdue University, Civil Engineering

Activities: Comic Book Club, Operations Department employee, Fitness/Gym

Honors/Awards: AP Scholar with Honor, VFW Outstanding Spokesperson for Freedom, National Merit Letter of Commendation, Top Honors

Lauren Marlett

Parents: Analinda Rees

College/Major: Northern Michigan University, English

Activities: Jazz Band, Marching Band, Tennis, Volleyball, Winter Guard

Honors/Awards: National Honor Society, Coaches Award (Volleyball), Honor Roll

Samantha McDaniel

Parents: Gwen and Chad McDaniel

College/Major: Kalamazoo Valley Community College, Dental Hygiene

Activities: Student Senate, SALT, NHS

Honors/Awards: Top Honors

Madison Nieuwenhuis

Parents: Robert and Rebecca Nieuwenhuis

College/Major: University of Iowa, Sports Recreation and Management

Activities: Wrestling, NHS, Red Cross Club, Class of 2026 Officer

Honors/Awards: Honors Diploma, Top Honors, Academic All-State, Tricia Saunders Award

Brooke Pazderka

Parents: Thuy and Phil Pazderka

College/Major: Michigan State University, Biology

Activities: Sideline Cheer, Competitive Cheer, Tennis, Red Cross Club, NHS

Sophia Petersen

Parents: Jason and Stephanie Petersen

College/Major: Michigan State University, Veterinary Nursing

Activities: National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer, Red Cross Club

Honors/Awards: NHS Hours Leader (Junior Year), Honor Roll, Student of the Month, Top Honors

Claire Pipkorn

Parents: Rebecca and David Pipkorn

College/Major: University of Alabama, Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering

Activities: Tennis, Red Cross Club, Quiz Bowl, NHS, PALs

Honors/Awards: National Merit Commended Scholar, AP Scholar

Delainey Poel

Parents: Jamie and Marc Poel

College/Major: Grand Valley State University, Social Work

Activities: NHS, Red Cross Club, Track and Field

Emerson Rentfrow

Parents: Stefanie and Todd Rentfrow

College/Major: Michigan State University, Cardiology

Activities: Plainwell Cheer, NHS

Honors/Awards: National Honor Society, Honor Roll, Top Honors

Anna Schierbeek

Parents: Susie and Todd Schierbeek

College/Major: University of Michigan, Biology, Health and Society

Activities: Soccer, Basketball, PALs, Red Cross Club, Camp Counselor

Honors/Awards: Second Team All-Conference (Soccer), Team First Award (Basketball), Outstanding Senior Student-Athlete Award, Top Honors

Jack Sherer

Parents: Ginny and Ron Sherer

College/Major: Michigan State University, International Relations

Activities: Cross Country, Track and Field, Quiz Bowl, Comic Book Club

Honors/Awards: Top Honors

Ava Stanton

Parents: Kara Courtney

College/Major: Michigan State University, Psychology

Activities: Sideline and Competitive Cheer, Tennis, Red Cross Club, National Honor Society, French Club, NAMI

Honors/Awards: AP Scholar with Honor, Individual Academic All-State, Top Honors

Gwen Todd

Parents: Bryan and Leslie Todd

College/Major: Hope College

Activities: Cross Country, Track and Field, Quiz Bowl, NHS, Student Athletic Leadership Team (SALT)

Honors/Awards: Wolverine Conference Scholar-Athlete Award, Honor Roll, Student of the Month, Honors Diploma, Top Honors

Brooklyn Wagenaar

Parents: Sara and Scott Wagenaar

College/Major: Michigan State University, Political Theory and Constitutional Democracy

Activities: NHS Chairperson, Red Cross Club, Sideline and Competitive Cheer Captain, Competitive Dance Captain, Student Senate President, Multicultural Club Leadership Team, Christmas Project Student Ambassador

Honors/Awards: NHS Leadership Award (twice), NHS Service Award, AP Scholar Award

Alyssa Weldon

Parents: Seth and Carrie Weldon

College/Major: University of Michigan, Kinesiology

Activities: Varsity Basketball, Varsity Soccer, NHS, Red Cross Club, PALs, SPCA Volunteer

Honors/Awards: Second Team All-Conference (Basketball), Second Team All-Conference (Soccer), Honorable Mention (Soccer), Outstanding Senior Award, AP Scholar, Top Honors

Teagen Wilson

Parents: Laura and Erik Wilson

College/Major: Indiana University, Finance and Real Estate

Activities: Varsity Tennis, Varsity Golf, Varsity Soccer, Student Athletic Leadership Team, National Honor Society Officer

Honors/Awards: Top Honors