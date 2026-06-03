Baty, Matteson named Persons of the Year

This year, CommUnity PRIDE recognizes two extraordinary individuals who have helped shape and strengthen that spirit for more than five decades through their generosity, leadership, volunteerism, mentorship, and unwavering commitment to the community. In many ways, it would be impossible to explore Saugatuck and Douglas without encountering the lasting impact of Bud Baty and Max Matteson.

Accomplished artists and successful business leaders in their own right, Bud built a distinguished career as a store owner, designer, developer, and internationally recognized yacht designer, while Max thrived as an accomplished hairstylist, educator, salon and beauty school chain entrepreneur, lecturer and artist. The two met and fell in love in Grand Rapids in beginning a partnership that would not only transform their own lives, but leave an enduring mark on an entire community.

After purchasing a boat and docking it at Tower Marina, Bud and Max began making frequent weekend trips to the lakeshore. What started as a getaway soon became something much more meaningful as they built friendships, connected with local residents and businesses, and fell in love with the welcoming character of the area.

Their growing connection to the community inspired them to invest deeply in its future through the purchase and restoration of properties along Center Street in Douglas, as well as the acquisition and renovation of Douglas Marina. They later opened a beloved design shop and a garden shop that quickly became part of the fabric of downtown Douglas.

Once Douglas became their permanent home, Bud and Max immersed themselves in community life. Over the years, they contributed their time and talents to numerous organizations and civic efforts, including the Douglas Downtown Development Authority, the Douglas Historical Preservation Committee in support of preserving Dutcher’s Lodge, and the Saugatuck Center for the Arts, among many others. As longtime members of the Douglas Congregational United Church of Christ, they also gave generously of themselves to the church community, with Bud even helping renovate the historic building years ago.

Beyond their businesses and formal leadership roles, Bud and Max became known for bringing people together and creating spaces where everyone felt welcome — especially within the LGBTQIA+ community. From hosting annual Fourth of July picnics for the entire community, to organizing the legendary Douglas Socials, to helping establish the now cherished Labor Day Bridge Walk along Blue Star Highway, they fostered connection, celebration, and pride throughout the region.

Today, Bud and Max remain profoundly humble and grateful to call this community home and deeply appreciative of the circle of friends and neighbors who have embraced and celebrated their relationship throughout the years. Their commitment to giving back continues through their recent support of improvements to Wade’s Bayou, as well as funding a new picnic pavilion at Douglas Marina Park — gifts that will continue to serve residents and visitors for generations to come.

For their extraordinary generosity, visionary leadership, enduring civic spirit, and decades of dedication to making Saugatuck and Douglas a more welcoming, vibrant, and inclusive place for all, we are thrilled to honor Bud Baty and Max Matteson as the 2026 Saugatuck-Douglas CommUNITY PRIDE Persons of the Year.

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