Plainwell mill damaged by strong winds

Building 2 of the Plainwell mill was damaged by the winds from the strong storm that ripped through the area on Sunday, March 30. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The storm system that swept through the area during the evening on Sunday, March 30, brought with it heavy rain and damaging winds.

Among the casualties of those winds was Building 2 of the mill complex on M-89 in Plainwell.

According to City of Plainwell manager Justin Lakamper, approximately half of the building’s roof was pulled off. That, in turn, caused the south-facing wall on the building’s third floor to collapse.

“It’s also clear that a number of supports for the third floor were also damaged,” Lakamper said.

Lakamper said several passersby noticed the damage from the road and altered the Plainwell Department of Public Safety. Public safety officers, who informed Lakamper of the situation, worked to quickly secure the area.

City officials informed residents of the situation by way of a Facebook post on Sunday evening, warning individuals to stay clear of the building.

“We ask that the public stay clear of the building and under no circumstances attempt to get inside,” Lakamper said, echoing the warning on social media. “The walls are no longer stable and pose a risk to anyone near them.”

Lakamper said city officials are working diligently to determine the next steps in finding a solution to the situation. Currently, there is no firm timeline for coming up with a final resolution.

“There will be multiple stakeholders and agencies involved in bringing this to a conclusion and that process will most likely take some time,” Lakamper said.

Given the fact that the building has been designated as a historic building, one of the organizations that will be involved in the process of deciding the building’s fate will be the State Historic Preservation Office.

“It’s a historic building, so what can or cannot happen with it is in large part governed by the State Historic Preservation Office,” Lakamper said. “That being the case, the City will be working closely with SHPO to determine what should be done with the building.

“The City will not simply be able to decide whether to remove or repair the building on its own.”