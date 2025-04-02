Summer jobs in the sun? Look here

By Scott Sullivan

Young and looking for a summer job? You could do worse than apply for Saugatuck and Douglas departments of public works openings. Saugatuck is also seeking Oval Beach Patrol members.

Saugatuck DPW seasonal maintenance workers earn $17 an hour for helping staff clean city facilities and grounds, mowing, tree watering, painting, delivering supplies and supporting holiday events and festivities.

Candidates must be at least 18 years old, hold a valid Michigan driver’s license, work well with other people, and be able to perform physical labor in all types of weather.

Such positions will be available from the end of April through the start of September, when fall classes resume for many. Qualified candidates can work up to 40 hours per week including weekends and holidays.

To apply or for more information, go to saugatuckcity.com or phone city hall at (269) 857-2603.

Oval Beach patrol members work 99 days from Memorial Day weekend until Labor Day maintaining the park and assisting beach patrons.

Applicants must again be at least 18, get along well with members of the public and able to work in all kinds of weather. Pay is $15 hourly.

The Douglas DPW is looking for seasonal part-time help at $17 per hour too. General responsibilities include, but are not limited to, mowing/landscape duties, clean-up and opening at the parks, inspection and cleaning restrooms, picking up trash and emptying trash containers.

Posts require working weekends, physical labor both inside and out in all types of weather and a valid Michigan driver’s license.

Applications and resumes may be mailed to the City of Douglas, P.O. Box 757, Douglas MI 49406 or by email clerk@douglasmi.gov. For more information, contact city hall at (269) 857-1438.

