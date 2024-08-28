Plainwell Schools welcomes students back to class

New playground equipment was installed at Starr and Cooper elementary schools. (Photo provided)

Elementary students listen to their teacher on the first day of class for Plainwell Community Schools. (Photo provided)

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

The 2024-25 school year is officially underway in Plainwell

Plainwell Community Schools held its first day on Monday, Aug. 26, with students coming back for a half day.

Full days of class were scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 27, through Thursday, Aug. 29, with Friday, Aug. 30, and Monday, Sept. 2, days off for Labor Day weekend.

PCS superintendent Matthew Montange was encouraged by the way the first day went.

“We are off to a strong start here in Plainwell,” he said. “It was great to see all our students and staff back at school and jumping right back into learning and activities.”

PCS is coming off a summer that included Plainwell High School being recognized among the top-ranked high schools throughout the state in rankings released by U.S. News and World Report. PHS was the highest-ranked high school in the greater Kalamazoo and Holland areas.

Among the notable changes that took place in the district during the summer break was the addition of new playground equipment at Starr Elementary and Cooper Elementary. A new asphalt track was also added around one of the playgrounds at Starr.

“The new equipment was a huge hit with the kids on the first day,” Montange said.

Another new addition to the district—the athletic field house with a new competition gym and pool—is slated to open in mid-October.

“We’re all excited for this new facility and the opportunities it brings our kids and families,” Montange said.

Montage is hoping to add more opportunities to students and families through a bond proposal that will be up for vote in the November election.

Projects that would be covered if the bond were to pass include: a new preschool facility; gym additions at Cooper and Gilkey elementaries; interior safety and security upgrades to doors and windows; renovating the old pool into an indoor multiple-purpose space that would have turf and drop-down nets so fall and spring sports teams could practice and prepare during the winter; and replacing the track and field turf.

“We’re enthusiastic about the new possibilities that will bring for our families,” Montange said.

In addition to the days off for Labor Day, other breaks for PCS students include:

Half days on Thursday, Nov. 14, and Friday, Nov. 15, for conferences.

No school from Monday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Nov. 29, for Thanksgiving.

No school from Monday, Dec. 23, through Friday, Jan. 3, for Christmas break.

No school on Friday, Feb. 21, and Monday, Feb. 24, for mid-winter break.

Half days on Thursday, March 6, and Friday, March 7, for conferences.

No school from Friday, April 4, through Friday, April 11, for spring break.

No school Friday, May 23, and Monday, May 26, for Memorial Day.

No school on Friday, Oct. 7, Friday, Nov. 1; Monday, Jan. 20 and Friday, Feb. 7 for teacher in-service.