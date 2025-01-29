Plainwell seeks participants for upcoming Art Hop

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

On Friday, March 7, the City of Plainwell will host its annual Art Hop, which highlights the work of local artists in downtown boutiques, shops, restaurants and pop-up spaces.

And in preparation for the events, organizers are inviting artists of all kinds to participate.

“Art Hop Event is an opportunity to connect artists with our community, promote local art and provide exposure to artists of all levels,” Plainwell community development manager Denise Siegel said.

“Right now, we are looking for artist of all types from painters to sculptors to digital creatives to writers to musicians to photographers.”

Artists wishing to participate should reach out to Siegel at dsiegel@plainwell.org or (269) 685-6821. The deadline to register is Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Applications should include a brief bio of the artist as well as a description of the artist’s work. Three to five samples of the artist’s work or links to the artist’s portfolio should also be included.

Participation is free.

“This event gives artists an opportunity to display their artwork to casual viewers and some serious collectors,” Siegel said. “It’s a fantastic platform to showcase talents, make connections and grow personally and professionally.

“It also provides an opportunity for networking with owners, patrons and other artists.”

And while Art Hop provides an opportunity for artists to showcase their work, it also provides an opportunity for community members to experience a variety of art close to home.

“Community members attending the event can expect diverse art displays through a variety of mediums,” Siegel said. “(Art Hop) allows community members to discover local talented artist and explore the unique shops, galleries, restaurants and coffee shops in downtown Plainwell.”

According to Siegel, feedback from those who have attended Art Hop in the past has been overwhelmingly positive.

“Past attendees have said they enjoy the event, the artists and the artwork,” Siegel said. “They mentioned how it provides them with a fun, free evening of joining together with friends and strolling the downtown streets of Plainwell, chatting with the artists and gaining a better understanding of the art world and how works are created.”