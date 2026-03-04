Plainwell swim & dive defends conference championship

By Jason Wesseldyk

Sports Editor

PLAINWELL—The Southern Central Conference boys swim finals returned to Plainwell on Saturday, Feb. 28.

And the host Trojans made sure the celebration stayed home.

Plainwell captured its second straight conference championship — and did so in style — scoring 551 points to outdistance Allegan (389) and Otsego (348) inside the Plainwell Field House pool, which opened last year and hosted the league finals for the first time.

The Trojans’ depth once again proved decisive, but the meet also featured a pair of historic individual performances from Plainwell’s Sam Harper and Otsego’s Liam Smith.

Harper rewrote two conference records, winning the 200-yard freestyle in 1:41.99 and the 500 freestyle in 4:40.01, both times establishing new SCC meet marks

Smith matched that feat with records of his own. The Otsego senior set new league standards in the 200 IM (1:50.52) and 100 butterfly (48.57), continuing one of the most dominant conference careers in recent memory.

With the two victories, Smith finished his career a perfect 8-for-8 in individual conference finals events — two titles each season — and 8-for-8 as part of relay teams. The five-time state champion, who will swim next year at the University of Florida and has Olympic aspirations, capped his SCC career the only way he knows how: by touching the wall first.

Harper also contributed to Plainwell’s winning 200 freestyle relay, while the Trojans collected key points throughout the lineup, including strong showings in diving, backstroke and relays.

Allegan’s balanced effort helped the Tigers secure runner-up honors. Oliver Burnett captured the 50 freestyle in 22.05 and later won the 100 freestyle in 48.46, while Corbin Chopp added a victory in the 100 breaststroke. The Tigers’ 200 freestyle relay team narrowly edged Plainwell in a tightly contested race, finishing just a tenth of a second ahead in one of the meet’s closest finishes.

Other local individual event winners included Plainwell’s Aidan Ranger, who captured the 1-meter diving title with a score of 368.60, and teammate Ben Sparks, who won the 100 backstroke in 56.20.

Otsego’s strength extended beyond Smith, as the Bulldogs won the 200 medley relay and the 400 freestyle relay to complement his individual titles.

In all, the top three teams—Plainwell, Allegan and Otsego—accounted for 23 of the 24 first- and second-place finishes across individual events and relays, underscoring the strength of the conference’s western division programs.

But on this day, in a facility still new to the league’s biggest stage, it was Plainwell lifting the trophy once again.