Police chase ends in Jars parking lot

By Jordan Wilcox

Assistant Publisher

Police Monday arrested a Northern Michigan man who fled briefly in the Jars Cannabis parking lot off Blue Star Highway south of Douglas.

Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies and Michigan State Police answered a 2:27 p.m. call to be on the lookout for a wanted suspect whose phone was last pinged on I-196 between Decatur and South Haven.

Officers located him and tried to make a traffic stop, but the suspect began to flee. They didn’t know what he was wanted for and why he fled, but began to suspect he was armed.

Police lost visual on the subject, but shortly afterward found his vehicle behind Jars Cannabis in Saugatuck Township. However, he wasn’t in it.

Multiple officers set up a perimeter on I-196 and Blue Star, and K-9 units were called in to help find the suspect. But they still couldn’t reel him in.

A few minutes later, the man called police to confirm he ran from them, would turn himself in tomorrow and then hung up.

Officers called for help from the Hamilton Fire Department’s Drone Team. The drones located a subject matching the man’s description in the Jars lot, police held him at gunpoint, confirmed his identity, then took him into custody at 2:54 p.m.

He was evaluated for minor lacerations on his hands.

NOTE: This article was compiled entirely from a recent transcript of police radio activities and the situation is still developing. Lots of information and context was unfortunately left out because at publication time Tuesday morning no official reports had been released by law enforcement. Hopefully more will come out and The Commercial Record can provide an update.