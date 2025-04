Friends of the Saugatuck-Douglas District Library honored Ingrid Boyer (front and center on her 10th anniversary as library director. Shown behind her are (from left) Carol Carra, Jess Grey, Christi Allen, Kirstin Carr, Betsy York, Gini Cooper and Charlotte Stewart. Not pictured: Susan Blose and Janet Eder. For more information or to join the Friends, visit sdlibrary.org/FOL.

Like this: Like Loading...