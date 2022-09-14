Police women honored on their special day

Lt Crim Valley PD, Lisa Johnson Valley PD, Michelle Chapman Valley PD, Lt Britney Reaves Lanett PD, Amber Bolt Lanett PD & Deputy Rachel Rivera CCSO. Thank You!

National Police Woman Day is celebrated each year on September 12.

The day acknowledges and celebrates the contribution of female police officers who enforce law and order around the country.

Today only roughly 10% of the police force in the United States is made up of women.

National Police Woman Day hopes to rectify that by encouraging more women to join the service. Campaigns and events are organized to urge more women to take up law enforcement roles.

Along with expressing gratitude to these officers, the day also hopes for a future where law enforcement bodies will have stronger female representation.