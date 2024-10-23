Pooch parade kicks off Halloween festivities

By James Windell

The annual Howl-O-Ween Pooch Parade kicks off the Halloween festivities in downtown South Haven on Saturday, October 26 at 4:00 pm.

Families are invited to dress their canines in costumes and join the parade. Following the parade there will be traditional trick or treating at many participating businesses from 5:00 to 6:30 pm. At that time, the Headless Horseman travels the streets of South Haven to help create a spooky atmosphere.

The Pooch Parade is sponsored for the 13th year by Decadent Dogs at 523 Phoenix Street, in the downtown area. Decadent Dogs Store Manager Kendra Kingsbury says that the owners, Roxanne and Rich Leder, started the tradition when they bought the store 13 years ago.

“We’re having two contests for costumes,” Kendra says. “If your dog is dressed up by itself, they can compete in the dog costume category. Otherwise, if your family dresses along with your dog, you can be the family costume category. We will award first, second and third places in those two categories of contests.”

After trick or treating, the riding of the Headless Horseman, who will apparently be searching for his lost head, will take place around city streets starting at Wolverine Hardware Store and returning there.

Although Kendra says that Decadent Dogs is sponsoring the Pooch Parade, this year’s event wouldn’t be possible without the support from The Chamber, Kitchen 527 and Harbor Light Brewing.

Kendra reminds those who are bringing dogs to the parade to make sure they remain on a short leash (with no retractable leashes) and under the owner’s control at all times.