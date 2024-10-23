Rescue team repels South Haven lighthouse

The technical rope rescue team, comprised of responders from South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) and the Hamilton Fire Department, conducted a series of practical exercises on Saturday, including a rather unique one at the South Haven lighthouse.

With permission from the Historical Association of South Haven (HASH), owner of the lighthouse, the responders rapelled the stately century-old red structure on a beautiful fall afternoon.

The responders returned the favor from HASH by washing the lighthouse windows and portholes, not an easy task.

This is another dimension of the SHAES staff that wouldn’t have been possible without the generous donations from businesses and individuals to acquire up-to-date rescue equipment.

Like this: Like Loading...